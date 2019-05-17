RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® heading north to Canada this fall

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions has announced a partnership agreement with Elite Championship Boxing (ECB) to bring RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® to Canada.





Elite Championship Boxing, which is based in Edmonton, Canada, sports a growing stable of gifted, young boxers including, among others, welterweight Raffaele Santoro (5-0, 2 KOs), featherweight Carlieto Santoro (5-0, 1 KO), Christian Jensen, Jorge Castro and Edgar Martinez.

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions and UFC have an agreement to live-stream up to 72 professional boxing events through 2021 on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

The inaugural RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS in Canada is tentatively scheduled for October 19, 2019, at Stony Plain Expo Center in Edmonton, Canada.





“There is only one legend to work with, Roy Jones, Jr.,” ECB president Pasqualino Santoro said. “Working with Roy is, honestly, kind of a dream. On one hand this is a business but, on the other hand, we’re going to be working with a boxing legend who has been in the ring with other legends. Roy is a guy my boys emulate. Look at what he and Keith Veltre have done by teaming with the most renown sports group in the world, UFC FIGHT PASS. Up-and-coming fighters now have a real platform with loyal viewers.

“As a promoter this is a great chance to get our Canadian fighters some exposure on a worldwide platform so that boxing fans all around the world will have an opportunity to watch our Canadian fighters. No other promotion in Canada can offer what this partnership does, offering exposure on a worldwide scale, and amazing business practices. We’re going to have one helluva show for our first event on October 19th.”

Santuro believes that this RJJ Boxing-Elite Championship Boxing partnership is the most significant in Canadian boxing history.

“All of the fighters on our October 19th card will get to display their skills,” Santoro added. “I’m excited to see my boys, Carlietto and Raffaele Santoro react to fighting on UFC FIGHT PASS in front of a legend. This will be their first 10-round fight on top of this pressure, but this is how to find out what they’re made of, even though they’re my sons.”