RJJ Boxing & iKON MMA results from Biloxi

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing) and the debut of the newest mixed-martial-arts promotional company, iKON Fighting Federation (iKON), presented its inaugural hybrid professional boxing/MMA show last night at Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Boxing and MMA action was streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

Boxing was co-promoted by RJJ Boxing and Rite Hook Promotions, pro-MMA matches were co-promoted by iKON, in association with RJJ Boxing and Empire Fighting Championship.

Five undefeated boxing prospects were showcased with each emerging victoriously. In the main event, undefeated Tampa welterweight prospect Mark Reyes, Jr. (13-0, 11 KOs) knocked out his Mexican opponent, Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez (13-9-1, 5 KOs), in round four for his eighth straight fight that didn’t go the distance.

In the co-featured event, Roy Jones, Jr. protégé, Michael “Boy Wonder” Williams, Jr. (13-0, 9 KOs), captured the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Continental Americas super lightweight title, stopping Thomas Miller (6-4, 3 KOs) midway through the second round with a vicious body shot.

Tennessee super lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (7-0, 5 KOs) need only half-a-round to knockout Texan Gabriel Gutierrez (5-9, 3 KOs), New Orleans super lightweight Jonathan Montrel (7-0, 5 KOs) erased Henry Lee Crapp in two rounds. The Dominican Republic lightweight Eridson Garcia (9-0, 6 KOs) pitched a shutout against Argentinian Christian “El Ninja” Guido (8-14, 6 KOs) for a 6-round unanimous decision.

In the iKON launch, veteran lightweight Khasan “Black Wolf” Ashkabov improved to 21-2-0 with a second-round submission win in the main event against Cliff “The Goblin” Wright (12-14-0), by locking in a rear-naked choke.

Hometown favorite Tyler “Zombie” Hill (10-5-0) suffered a first-round loss to Iowa middleweight Johnny Parsons (5-2-0), who stopped his opponent on punches.

Miami middleweight Allan St. Gelais (1-0-0) won his pro debut with a second-round stoppage of Ravon “Big Shot” Baxter (1-2-0). At the same time, North Carolina welterweight Zachary Dalen (2-1-0) recorded an opening-round technical knockout of R.J. Summerlin (1-2-0).

Sedriques, “The Reaper” Dumas, won his pro debut in fashion, using a rear-naked choke to submit Clarence “Prodigy” Brown (1-8-0) in round one.

Florida lightweight Christian “Hollywood” Lohsen (8-2-0) and Arizona featherweight A.J. Cunningham (6-1-0), respectively, defeated Dennis “DJ” Hughes (2-2-0) and Jewell “Kid Dynamite” Scott (3-4-0).

Official results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

RJJ BOXING

MAIN EVENT – WELTERWEIGHTS

Mark Reyes, Jr. (13-0, 11 KOs), Tampa, FL

WTKO4 (1:51)

Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez (13-9-1, 5 KOs), La Paz, Baja California, Mexico

CO-FEATURE – VACANT NBA CONTINENTAL AMERICAS SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Michael Williams, Jr. (13-0, 9 KOs), Fayetteville, NC

WKO2 (1:42)

Thomas Miller (6-4, 3 KOs), Huntington, WV

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Tyler Tomlin (7-0, 5 KOs), Ashland City, TN

WTKO1 (1:49)

Gabriel Guttierrez (5-9, 3 KOs), El Paso, TX

Jonathan Montrel (8-0, 5 KOs), New Orleans, LA

WTKO2

Henry Lee Crapp

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Eridson Garcia (9-0, 6 KOs), Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic

WDEC6 (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Christian “El Ninja” Danilo Guido (8-14 (6 KOs), Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina

iKON MMA

MAIN EVENT – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Khasan Askhabov (20-2-0), Miami, FL

WSUB2 (rear-naked choke – 2:24)

Cliff Wright (12-13-0), Cedar Rapids, IA

CO-FEATURE – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Johnny Parsons (4-2-0), Las Vegas, NV

WTKO/KO1 (punches – 2:35)

Tyler Hill (7-2-0), Biloxi, MS

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Allan St. Gelais (1-0-0), Miami, FL

WKO/TKO2 (2:12)

Ravon Baxter (1-2-0), Clarksville, TN

Sedriques Dumas (0-0-0), Pensacola, FL

WSUB1 (rear-naked choke – 2:53)

Clarence Brown (1-7-0), Houston, TX

WELTERWEIGHTS

Zachary Dalen (2-1-0), Fayetteville, NC

WTKO1 (4:42)

R.J. Summerlin (1-2-0), Pensacola, FL

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Christian Lohsen (8-2-0), Deland, FL

WDEC3

Dennis Hughes (2-2-0), Wiggins, MS

FEATHERWEIGHTS

A.J. Cunningham, (6-1-0), Batesville, AZ

WDEC3

Jewell Scott (3-4-0), Shreveport, LA