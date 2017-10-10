Rite Hook Promotions News and Notes

Rite Hook Promotions has run a successful string of professional boxing shows in the Biloxi area, most recently July 29 at the Climb Event Center in nearby Gulfport. Rite Hook CEO William Hunter opened doors for local fighters and multiple boxers signed under the Rite Hook Promotions banner through his fight cards along with various relationships he has with promoters across the US.

• Rite Hook Promotions’ Javonn “Pinkie” Barnes agreed to fight welterweight contender Karim Mayfield October 21 in his hometown of San Francisco, CA. The undefeated Barnes, who is from Atlanta, was in training camp preparing for the opportunity and Mayfield stirred the pot by trash talking on Barnes’ social media pages. To the surprise of Barnes and Hunter, a contact never came and Mayfield is instead fighting Miguel Dumas of Mexico.





Hunter believes that the 5’11 Barnes’ size was a concern forvMayfield. The last foe Mayfield, 5’7, faced 5’11 or taller was back in 2008. Although the Mayfield fight is off the table, Barnes will continue to receive world class sparring when he joins Regis Prograis’ training camp to help him prepare for his upcoming bout against Viktor Postol. Hunter is negotiating to get Barnes on the undercard.

• Mike “Concrete” Bissett came up short in his August 25 challenge for the NABF heavyweight championship against hard-hitting Laron Mitchell. Bissett, a natural cruiserweight who has a reputation for taking on all comers, entered the fight with an injury and a 30-plus pound weight disadvantage. A throwback fighter, Bissett looks to get back on track in the near future.

• Hunter is partnering with a group headed by Florida Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Pete Fernandez to start a promotional firm called Fight Night Promotions. The company is hosting their first show Friday, November 10 at the Bryan Glaser Family JCC in Tampa, FL. Like Hunter’s vision with Rite Hook, Fight Night Promotions will help build and promote local talent. Fighters currently scheduled to appear on the 10th include female sensation Jazmine Artiga, who Hunter believes is a superstar in the making, and Ivan Franco. More information on the card will be announced shortly.