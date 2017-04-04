Rising Stars Spotlight: Kevin Asmat

Featherweight Kevin Asmat (2-1, 2 KOs) grew up listening to his father talk about boxing and now the 22-year old from Union City, New Jersey is ready to create his own stories. Kevin will return to the ring to face Mexican Jonathan Ramos (1-2) on April 15, 2017 on the non-televised undercard of the Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker HBO Latino card live from the Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun.





This will be Kevin’s second appearance on the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. In his first appearance, he stopped Ernesto Ornelas in the second round. Then, in January of this year, he travelled to China and stopped Said Fahdafi in the first round. When asked about his upcoming fight with Ramos, Asmat said, “I know he comes to fight. I am coming to fight too. He has never been knocked out and we will see if he can last in the ring with me.”

According to Kevin, his whole life is boxing. He said, “My father was a boxer. When I was little my father used to tell me a lot of stories about boxing life. He would tell me about how he used to knockout people. My father had like 60 knockouts as an amateur. He used to tell me all these stories when I was growing up until I hit the age of 17 when I said, ‘Dad I am tired of hearing your stories. Take me to the gym. I want to make my own stories!’ I went with him to the gym and I just fell in love with the sport. Boxing is my life. I live at the gym now.”

Asmat’s trainer is former super bantamweight fighter and Paterson, New Jersey resident, Diego Rosario. Diego and Kevin have been working together since Kevin’s professional debut last year. When asked about Kevin’s progress over the last year Rosario responded, “He is a good listener and he has improved so much. I have watched him improve 95% since he made his pro debut less than a year ago. I see big things for him.”

Kevin is a member of a large family. His father was one of 12 children, his mother was one of seven children and he is one of five children. So, every time he steps into the ring the audience is packed with his family and friends cheering him on and supporting him. Expect the same to be true for the crowd on April 15 at Mohegan Sun.

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker is a 10-round light heavyweight bout presented by Main Events and Mohegan Sun as part of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) with a ten-round middleweight match-up between Arif “The Predator” Magomedov and Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas. Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster, the Mohegan Sun box office or the Main Events’ office. The card is presented by Main Events in association with Shamo Boxing and A&T Events and Promotions.