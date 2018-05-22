Rising Star Promotions brings back The New Jersey State Title

For the first time since 1984, New Jersey State Heavyweight and Middleweight Championships fights will takes place Friday, June 1st at the beautiful Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. The title fights are promoted by fast rising New Jersey based promotional company Rising Star Promotions lead by Welterweight Contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in association with The New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.

“I’ve said time and time again that I want to be different from other promotional companies. From the entertainment aspect to the fights on our shows, I want to be great at everything I do in and outside of the ring, this is just another goal checked off my list”. – Thomas LaManna. LaManna continued “This will be great for the state of New Jersey. I hope with the reformation of The New Jersey State Title and Atlantic City back on the rise with boxing, we will see the type of fights like in the old days where fighters don’t mind fighting each other from the same state. Respect to the four fighters for taking the opportunity to be apart of history. I want to thank Commissioner Hazzard and the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board along with Mr. Henry Hascup and the entire New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame committee for believing in the vision.

(Middleweights 8 rounds) – Chris “Sandman” Thomas (8-0-1 5ko) Brick, NJ takes on Daryl “Dreamking” Bunting (3-3-2 1ko) of Asbury Park, NJ.

(Heavyweights 8 rounds) – Quian Davis (4-0-2 2ko) Vineland, NJ battles Dan Pasciolla (9-3-3 0ko) of Brick, NJ.

“This is something that is long overdue But now it’s here! This is a start of a NEW beginning, as it was years ago when the New Jersey State Titles really meant something”. – Henry Hascup, President of The New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.

The last NJ State Heavyweight Champion was Scott Frank of Oakland, New Jersey in 1981 when he defeated Eddie Mallard at The Sands in Atlantic City. Frank went on to face Larry Holmes in 1983 for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the world. Mike Tinley of Camden, New Jersey is the last NJ State Middleweight Champion dating back to 1984.

“Atlantic City will also see a resurgence of the New Jersey State Professional Boxing Championships with the first to be presented by Rising Star Promotions on June 1st at the Showboat Hotel. State Championships are a great concept in boxing and are part of the old traditions in the sport. The New Jersey State Athletic Control Board has always encouraged their inclusions in events promoted here. Congratulations to Rising star Promotions for their initiative”. – Larry Hazzard, Sr. New Jersey State Athletic Commissioner.

June 1st is headlined with Jaron “Boots” Ennis (19-0 17ko) taking on crafty veteran “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis (26-10-2 13ko).

Undercard will feature Rising Star Promotions own Donald “No Love” Smith of Philadelphia, Yurik “DBSBC” Mamedov, Darmani Rcok, Joel De La Paz, Vidal Rivera, Omar Kabary Salem and Angel Pizarro.

Tickets are available at www.RSPBoxing.com. $40 I $75 I $125