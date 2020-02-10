Rising sensation Ryan Garcia featured in Golden Boy TikTok account

Golden Boy, the leading media and entertainment brand, has added another element to its extensive social media presence by launching its very own TikTok account. The account launched today with the inaugural post created by rising sensation Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) ahead of his Feb. 14 return at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif for Golden Boy’s special Valentine’s Day event. Fans will get an inside look into Ryan’s training leading up to his fight against Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs), which will be streamed live on DAZN.





“It is very important to stay up to date with the latest platforms and developments in social media,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Our company was one of the first in the sport of boxing to develop an Instagram and Twitter account, which now boast over 1.5 million followers collectively. Social media is a great way to stay connected with our boxing fans, and we plan to do exactly the same with TikTok, where we’ll develop fun and exciting content featuring some of the most popular songs and boxing stars of today.”

Content for the @GoldenBoyBoxing will be made exclusively for this platform, including highlights, training videos and tips, behind-the-scenes features and comedic shorts through short looping videos with effects and musical overlays. With over 500 million TikTok active users globally, this platform will target a younger generation of audiences to develop them into long-term Golden Boy fans.

TikTok joins Golden Boy’s extensive online presence that also includes Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and our official website.





Garcia vs. Fonseca is a 12-round fight for the WBC Silver Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Friday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for the event are on sale and are priced at $150, $100, $50 and $25, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased at goldenboytickets.com, ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-943-4327 and at the Honda Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT and Sat 10 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. PT).