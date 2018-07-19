Rising Liverpool duo Turner and Hughes sign up with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signings of promising Liverpool boxers Sean Turner and Shawn Hughes.





Heavyweight Turner (1-0-) has already sparred the likes of David Price while England international Hughes is looking to campaign as a light-heavyweight.

Turner said: “MTK Global is the perfect fit for me. They’ll get me out fighting and active again.

“I didn’t know when I made my debut but I was misled down the wrong route with the wrong board. I then sparred David Price in Derry Mathews’ gym and that led to Derry taking me under his wing and getting me signed up with the correct one.

“I see myself at a good level already but I need experience and then I will start thinking about titles in due course.





“There’s a good heavyweight scene in Liverpool spearheaded by David Price. I also sparred Alex Dickinson a few weeks ago. He’s a good lad. There’s good sparring and we’re all helping each other out.

“Fans can expect explosive performances from me and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Hughes said: “MTK Global is well known globally. They’ve got a good background with the fighters that they’ve been signing so they’re the best management company at this moment in time.

“Within two years I want to be challenging for titles. The team want that too. The cruiserweight division is a bit open but we’re going to try and light-heavyweight.





“I started at the age of 12 and boxed for England. I had 35 amateur fights and job commitments prevented me from turning over earlier.

“I just come to fight. I’m exciting to watch. If I can put my opponents away early then that’s what I’ll do.”

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal