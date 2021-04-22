Rising Florida star Jeovanny Estela reflects on time in camp with Christopher Diaz

Rising Orlando star Jeovanny Estela is all set for his third professional outing on May 1, as he winds down camp alongside world title challenger Christopher Diaz.

Diaz, who challenges Emmanuel Navarette this weekend in Orlando, Florida, has had Estela in camp as a sparring partner and Estela discussed the learning experience with an elite-level fighter in Diaz.

Estela stated, “Being in training camp with Christopher Diaz has been a great experience for me. I’ve learned so much inside the ring and outside the ring that I can take into my own game and it’s very exciting.

“Sparring has been great in this camp. Diaz really hits hard, and it shows when he having to use 140 and 147 pounders for sparring. He really is a top-quality fighter and I expect him to win against Navarette and become world featherweight champion on Saturday night. Navarette is a good fighter, I just think Diaz will be too strong for him and will break him down and get a late stoppage.

“Outside of the ring we sat and talked on a good few occasions about boxing and life in general and it was really helpful to me as an up-and-coming fighter. Being able to learn of the likes of Diaz is important and I appreciate the time he has given me.”

Estela features on the May 1 Pro Box Promotion event in Tampa, Florida in a bout that will be his third pro outing. The Puerto Rican Floridian gave details on his next bout.

He said, “I’m excited to get back in the ring and I’d like to thank my father, who trains me and we have an amazing relationship as always. I have to thank my manager Mike Leanardi at Victory Sports and Entertainment and Pro Box Promotions for having me on the May 1 card.

“I’ve been improving all the time and I’m happy that I’ve had a good camp for this fight and I believe that will show on the night. I don’t know too much about the opponent but I’m excited to put on a great performance for my supporters who always come out to buy tickets and support me. I’m very grateful for all the support I get in Florida and Puerto Rico.

“It’s hard to predict the exact outcome of the fight when you don’t know too much about the opponent, but I believe I’ll be victorious of course, and continue to progress as a professional. I’m really enjoying life as a pro and working with my father and the team and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”