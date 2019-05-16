Rio Revenge? Michael Conlan vs Vladimir Nikitin on August 3 in Belfast

Conlan-Nikitin to stream LIVE in the United States on ESPN+





Ticket details for this summer’s monumental grudge match between Michael Conlan and Vladimir Nikitin at Féile an Phobail have been announced.

Tickets go on sale at 9am TOMORROW (Friday, May 17) as #TheConlanRevolution prepares to welcome the Russian to the West Belfast festival on August 3.

Conlan suffered a famously controversial Olympic decision defeat to Nikitin back in 2016, with their long-anticipated rematch part of the biggest community festival in Europe.





A former world amateur champion, Conlan has breezed to 11-0, 6 KOs as a professional, while Nikitin is currently 3-0 having turned professional in July 2018.

Conlan said: “I want to right a wrong that should never have been written. Nikitin will get a horrendous reception but I imagine he’ll be revelling in it too.”

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “For over 30 years Féile has set out to showcase the best of Belfast and there’s no better feeling than welcoming one of our own to Falls Park, who’s part of the DNA of West Belfast and a hero to many in our area.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “I can’t wait to see Michael fight his arch-enemy. I’m even bringing my wife over from the States to see this atmosphere. You should be there!”

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster online and from Ticketmaster outlets, with prices from £30.

Michael “Mick” Conlan’s amateur career ended in controversy and a pair of middle fingers. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Conlan appeared to have bested Russian standout Vladimir Nikitin in the 56-kilogram quarterfinals. The judges disagreed, and Conlan responded with a memorable double middle-finger salute.

Almost three years to the day since Conlan flashed those digits, the Olympic rivals will run it back in the paid ranks, this time on Irish soil.

Conlan will face Nikitin in a 10-round featherweight bout Saturday, Aug. 3 in a massive outdoor fight at Falls Park in his home city of Belfast. Conlan-Nikitin will take place as part of the annual Féile an Phobail, Europe’s largest community festival.

Conlan-Nikitin will stream live in the United States beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service, on a special international edition of Top Rank on ESPN.

“I am delighted that I will be fighting Vladimir Nikitin in front of 10,000 fans,” Conlan said. “This is literally home turf for me and it is absolutely huge. I am West Belfast and Falls Road born and bred so this means everything to me. Vladimir Nikitin and I have unfinished business from the 2016 Olympics, and I can’t wait to set the record straight.”

Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) entered the pro ranks as one of Ireland’s most beloved sporting figures, having earned an Olympic bronze medal in 2012 and gold medals at both the European and World Championships in 2015. He was favored to win Olympic gold in 2016, but Nikitin and the judges thwarted those plans. “The Conlan Revolution” turned pro in front of a sold-out Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden crowd on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017. He won the vacant WBO Intercontinental featherweight belt last December in Manchester, England, besting Jason Cunningham via unanimous decision. In his last bout, in front of a raucous St. Patrick’s Day crowd at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Conlan defeated Ruben Garcia Hernandez over 10 rounds.

Nikitin (3-0, 0 KOs) did not turn pro immediately following the 2016 Olympics, electing to fight as an amateur throughout 2017. He signed a professional contract in 2018 with Top Rank, in large part because he wanted to face Conlan as a pro. Nikitin’s come-forward style has translated to the pro ranks, as he’s won a trio of clear-cut unanimous decisions. He has fought on the same card as Conlan twice as a professional. The message was clear: Conlan and Nikitin were destined to meet again.

Nikitin (3-0) has won all three of his fights since turning professional, and he’s relishing the chance to share the ring with Conlan again.

It will finally happen, in front of more than 10,000 of Conlan’s rowdiest supporters. Will it be Rio Revenge or another shining moment for Nikitin?

