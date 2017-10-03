Rio Olympians on Boxeo Telemundo Fall Premiere

Miami, FL: Former 2016 Rio Olympians Teofimo Lopez & Antonio Vargas promoted by Top Rank will showcase their talents on the popular series Boxeo Telemundo Ford. Lopez (6-0 5KO’s) recently moved to Las Vegas to train in the infamous Top Rank gym home to many current and former world champions.

Although Lopez is thousands of miles away from home he wants to keep fighting in Florida were his heart and fans remain. Meanwhile, Vargas looks to keep his unblemished record as he fights for the 4th time this year in the sunshine state.





The main event features an Intriguing rematch as former Title Contender Ricardo”Meserito” Rodriguez versus Florida Native Daniel’ El Alacran” Lozano for the WBO Latino Bantamweight Title.

Lozano vs Rodriguez II will be aired LIVE at11:35 pm on theTelemundo Network, brought to you by Tuto Zabala,Jr, All Star Boxing,Inc. Doors open at 7pm, Ala Carte Pavilion 4050 Dana Shores Drive, Tampa, Florida, Ticktes on sale now, Information and Tickets call813-454-7800