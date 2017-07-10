Ringvisai-Gonzalez, Inoue-Nieves & Cuadras-Estrada tickets selling fast

Advance tickets for “SUPERFLY”, the outstanding boxing tripleheader set for Saturday, September 9 at The StubHub Center in Carson, California, are moving very fast according to TOM LOEFFLER, Managing Director of K2 PROMOTIONS, promoter of the event.

“The combination of the three world class fights in the super flyweight division with the country’s premier outdoor boxing venue that has played host to numerous legendary nights of boxing, has made this a must-see event for boxing fans, “said Loeffler.

“We’ve only been on sale a few days and our floor seats and $30 tickets are already very low and we’re on the same pace from the record-setting sellout of our Gennady Golovkin/Marco Antonio Rubio fight in October 2014.”





“I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible if they haven’t already. Over 50% of the event tickets are $60 and under, we look forward to another memorable evening at The StubHub Center.”

Remaining tickets for “SUPERFLY” can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425. Doors will open on the night of the event at 3:30 p.m. PT with the first bell at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT, “SUPERFLY” is headlined by the WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defending his title against former champion “ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ (46-1-0, 38 KO’s), of Managua, Nicaragua, in a rematch of their epic battle this past March.

Co-featured on the outstanding “SUPERFLY” card is the highly anticipated United States debut of NAOYA “THE MONSTER” INOUE, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against top contender ANTONIO “CARITA” NIEVES, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.





Opening the telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion CARLOS “PRINCIPE” CUADRAS, (36-1-1, 27 KO’s)) of Mexico City will battle fellow rival countrymen and former flyweight world champion JUAN FRANCISCO “EL GALLO” ESTRADA, (35-2-0, 25 KO’s) of Sonora, Mexico in a 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Title Eliminator.

The StubHub Center is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson CA, 90746 on the campus of California State University – Dominguez Hills. For directions and further information please visit their website at www.StubHubCenter.com