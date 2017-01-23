Ring 8 January Meeting Review

Boxing journalist Steve Farhood was the special guest speaker at last Tuesday night’s Ring 8 monthly meeting held at O’Neill’s Restaurant in Maspeth, New York.

Farhood is being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this June. The popular Brooklynite, is the former editor-and-chief of The Ring and KO Magazine, in addition to being a veteran television commentator, including his current role for Showtime’s ShoBox: The New Generation since its inception in 2001. In 2002, he received the prestigious Sam Taub Award from the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) for Excellence in Broadcasting Journalism.





“The members of Ring 8 enjoyed what Steve Farhood had to say,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “He enlightened them about facets of the boxing business many were unaware of.”

(L-R) – New Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch, guest speaker Steve Farhood and outgoing Ring 8 president Bob Duffy

(Photo courtesy of Stanley Janousek)

Farhood and Duffy are inductees in the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF), which is sponsored by Ring 8, while Hirsch is past president of the BWAA.