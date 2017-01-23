Boxing News 24/7


Ring 8 January Meeting Review

- Leave a Comment

Boxing journalist Steve Farhood was the special guest speaker at last Tuesday night’s Ring 8 monthly meeting held at O’Neill’s Restaurant in Maspeth, New York.

Farhood is being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this June. The popular Brooklynite, is the former editor-and-chief of The Ring and KO Magazine, in addition to being a veteran television commentator, including his current role for Showtime’s ShoBox: The New Generation since its inception in 2001. In 2002, he received the prestigious Sam Taub Award from the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) for Excellence in Broadcasting Journalism.


“The members of Ring 8 enjoyed what Steve Farhood had to say,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “He enlightened them about facets of the boxing business many were unaware of.”

(L-R) – New Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch, guest speaker Steve Farhood and outgoing Ring 8 president Bob Duffy
(Photo courtesy of Stanley Janousek)

Farhood and Duffy are inductees in the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF), which is sponsored by Ring 8, while Hirsch is past president of the BWAA.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Ring 8 January Meeting Review

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Manny Pacquiao on Floyd Mayweather fight: “I only lost in the eye of the judges”
De La Hoya says Canelo-Chavez Jnr “could be a war,” says a rematch, even a trilogy could be possible
Artur Beterbiev-Sullivan Barrera to meet in IBF eliminator say reports
Klitschko’s trainer: We don’t know how strong Joshua’s chin is, but Wladimir does not have a weak chin
Abel Sanchez: Everyone has the possibility to win; it could be Chavez-Golovkin or Jacobs-Canelo
Amir Khan: Kell Brook doesn’t want the fight, it’s not happening
Zab Judah makes short work of Jorge Luis Munguia in ring return
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Roman Gonzalez starting training camp for Rungvisai fight

Consensus #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World and World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Flyweight Champion ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, (46-0-0, 38...

Close