“RING TALK” – Duane Sinclair

Duane turned professional in 2016 at the age of 33 and is currently undefeated at 6-0. 2018 will hold big things for Duane as he heads towards major titles.

Combining a job as Head of Maths in a Primary school with being a professional boxer is a tall order but something so far Duane is accomplishing with ease. Duane originally workied in investment banking prior to teaching in a secondary school before his current position.

Whilst his good friend Joshua Buatsi builds his trade on Sky Sports, Duane is working up through the small hall scene with the assistance of his manager Steve Goodwin. 33 was a late age to turn pro after a very successful amateur career at South Norwood. “I had heard horror stories about the way boxers were treated as a professional said Duane”. So after a successful amateur career Duane went the unlicensed route with Queensberry for two years.





At this time Duane was sparring with the likes of Dillain Whyte and James Degale. It was Dillian who told Duane to turn pro. “He told me that I was holing my own in sparring so I should turn pro.” I had to find someone to manage me and after various meetings decided to go with Steve and it has worked out really well.”

Still learning his trade under the tutelage of John Cole, Duane has to be moved quicker in view of the late start to his career. “I just want to achive as much as I can” said Duane.

The first aim is a crack at the Southern Area title in 2018. Who knows one day Duane could emulate his good friend Josh in gaining a T V audience. Remember Dennis Andries anyone?