Riguccini Fights Rios For WBF World Lightweight Title

Unbeaten contender Alessandro Riguccini is set to fight veteran Jesus Antonio “Chito” Rios for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Lightweight title on Saturday, April 22, at the Auditorio Ernesto Rufo in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico.





While Riguccini is Italian, and Rios is Mexican, this is basically a battle for local pride as Riguccini has had all but one of his professional fights in Mexico. A world champion Kick-Boxer, he turned professional boxer in Italy in 2012 after only thirteen amateur fights, but relocated to Mexico shortly after.

Joining the gym of Jorge Barrera, brother of the legendary Marco Antonio Barrera, the now 29-year-old from Florence has since build his record to 16-0 (12), and won a minor regional belt in the process. Having beaten some tough opponents on the Mexican circuit, he is now ready for his first world title-shot.

In Jesus Antonio Rios (32) from Guasave, Sinaloa, he will be facing an opponent who has been around the block a few times. A former WBA regional titlist, this will also be Rios´ first chance to win a world championship, but he has an edge in experience with seven title fights on his resume.

Rios turned pro in 2002, and now his record stands at 36-9-1 (29) after fights in the USA, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Italy and of course Mexico. It is safe to say he has paid his dues, and on April 22 he could achieve his crowning moment after fifteen years as a prize-fighter.

Promoted by David Ayala Morales and his Baja Boxing Promotions, the Alessandro Riguccini vs. Jesus Antonio Rios WBF World Lightweight title fight headlines Rosarito Fight Nights V, and is preceded by a full undercard of exciting match-ups.

