Ridhwan Vies To Become Singapore’s First World Champion May 27

Newly crowned WBA Asia Super Featherweight Champion Muhamad “The Chosen Wan” Ridhwan will attempt to become Singapore´s first ever World Champion on May 27, when he fights Fadhili Majiha from Tanzania for the vacant Universal Boxing Organization™ (UBO) World Super Featherweight title.





The historic fight is the latest edition to Ringstar Management´s The Roar of Singapore II promotion at Suntec City, the biggest professional boxing event in Singapore history, and will be one of nine planned UBO championship fights, four of which will be for world titles.

Ridhwan (7-0, 6 KOs) just became WBA Asia champion on Saturday April 8, when he defeated Indonesian Waldo Sabu, and there will be no time to rest on his laurels as he will quickly return to training to prepare for his careers biggest fight on May 27.

WBA Pan African Champion, and former UBO International titlist, Fadhili Majiha (20-8-4, 9 KOs) is awarded with the opportunity against Ridhwan on the back of a fantastic performance in Singapore on March 25, where he clearly out-boxed Filipino Jeson Umbal, only to be denied the victory and lose by split decision.

Promoter Scott Patrick Farrell: “I am so glad that we are able to put together this magnificent fight, between two fantastic boxers, for the UBO world title. I want to thank Ridhwan for daring to be great, and his manager Rey Caitom Jr. for having the confidence in his boxer.”

“Not all fighters would come out of a title fight, and get right back into preparations for another one seven weeks later”, said Farrell. “And especially when its against a very good opponent such as Majiha, who I think was outright robbed against Umbal and deserves another big fight.”

“This is yet another fifty-fifty match-up on the show, and if we get Singapore´s first ever world champion on May 27 it will be groundbreaking for boxing here. Ridhwan will become an absolute super-star!”

Farrell clearly wants to see Singapore boxing grow, and he admits that at times his passion for people to do well overshadows everything else, that his absolute priority is that things happen on a fair and correct platform without corruption. As he puts it, “Dollars and cents only matter to the people who wants Dollars and cents”.

In the three other UBO world title fights, Ryan Ford defends his Light Heavyweight crown against Robert Berridge, former world champions Renold Quinlan and Manny Siaca clash for the World Super Middleweight belt, and Chad Bennett takes on Banlue Sawangwong for the Super Lightweight title.

Also confirmed is that former two-time WBC world champion Sirmingkhon Iamthuam fights Larry Siwu for the UBO Inter-Continental Super Welterweight title, and Tommy Browne is pitted against Alexander Bajawa for UBO International honors in the same division.

On April 19 Ringstar CEO and founder Scott Patrick Farrell will host the official kick-off press-conference for The Roar of Singapore II. The show will be produced and broadcast to over one-hundred million potential viewers across Asia by Eleven Sports Network.

Besides Eleven Sports Network, broadcast partners also include Starhub, Thailand’s Channel 7, Astro in Malaysia, SCTV in Indonesia, RTL-CBS Asia Entertainment Network, and ABS-CBN.