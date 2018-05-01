Riddick Bowe Returning To Canastota

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today Hall of Fame heavyweight champion Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe will be among Hall of Fame alumni returning to Canastota to attend festivities planned for the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 7-10th.





“’Big Daddy’ provided many thrilling moments during his championship career and is a real fan favorite,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy to welcome him back as a Hall of Famer to ‘Boxing’s Hometown’ for the 2018 weekend.”

From Brooklyn, NY, Bowe turned pro in 1989 under the tutelage of Eddie Futch. During his career he reigned as world heavyweight champion (WBC 1992, IBF/WBA 1992-93, WBO 1995-96). Bowe compiled a 43-1 (33 KOs) record that includes wins over Bert Cooper, Bruce Seldon, Herbie Hide, Tony Tubbs, Michael Dokes and Andrew Golota. “Big Daddy” engaged in an epic trilogy with Hall of Famer Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield (2-1). Named 1992’s “Fighter of the Year,” Bowe retired in 2008 and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.





An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney, Micky Ward, Sergio Martinez, Leon and Michael Spinks, Gerry Cooney, Christy Martin, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd and many more.

The grand marshal of the Hall of Fame Weekend Parade of Champions is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 11-time Pro Bowl Selection Larry Fitzgerald.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.