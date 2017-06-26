Ricky Summers ready for Frank Buglioni this weekend

Ricky Summers’ backers will be quids in if their man becomes the British light heavyweight champion on Saturday night.

Tipton’s Summers is 10-1 with most bookmakers to take the belt away from defending titlist Frank Buglioni this weekend, writes Craig Birch.

And the 29-year-old believes he can upset the odds and seize the crown away from the former world title challenger.





The two clash at the top of the bill at the 02 Arena in London, with Matchroom Boxing’s end-of-season show broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Summers is unbeaten with 13 wins from 13 pro bouts with five TKOs, although he’s never boxed outside of the West Midlands in the paid ranks.

Buglioni, 28, has 19 wins with 15 stoppages with two defeats and one draw, with one of those losses on points to Fedor Chudinov for the WBA world title at super middle.

He’s also been beaten and halted in six by Siarhei Khamitski for the WBO European crown and drawn with Lee Markham for the same honours.





The Londoner is plotting the road past his voluntary defence and is even talking about a rematch with Hosea Burton, who he stopped in the 12th round for the British title.

Summers’ fans think looking past his immediate test is disrespectful, but the challenger is of the opinion it’s only mind games.

He said: “They don’t call him ‘the Wise Guy’ for nothing, he’s a smart kid. He probably wants to think that he’s underestimated me.

“I’ve seen on social media that’s training hard and I’m expecting the best Frank Buglioni on the night. That’s what I want.

“It’s days rather than weeks away now and I’m excited, I couldn’t ask for a bigger stage and to be in the main event, live on Sky Sports, will be a dream come true.

“This is what boxing is all about, I’ve waited a long time to get here and I’m confident I can get the job done. This is my world title fight.

“I know the risks, if it’s a close fight they are probably going to give it to the champion in his backyard, but I can see a big upset coming off.

“He might think that I haven’t boxed anyone and rightly so, I certainly haven’t been in with anyone of the calibre of Frank.

“But I’m a big light heavyweight and I can punch a lot harder than my record suggests. He’ll feel my strength and power in there.

“Whatever happens, I’ll become a better fighter for it. It’s going to be an experience like I’ve never had before and I can’t wait.”

Summers has boxed nothing but prospects in the training ring along with putting the WBA world champion at his weight, Nathan Cleverly, through his paces.

He’s also sparred Commonwealth boss Callum Johnson, Jack Massey, Zach Parker and Luke Caci, for a fight he’s been preparing for since January,

It’s the third date that has been proposed for Summers versus Buglioni and it should have taken place four months ago.

It was first postponed when the titlist suffered a cut during his preparations, after being due to support the Tony Bellew versus David Haye Sky Sports Box Office clash on March 4.

It was rescheduled for the same venue on June 3, but the show was called off because of an injury to top-of-the-bill Dillian Whyte.

Summers said: “I’ve actually loved the camp and travelling up and down the country for sparring, but the bad thing is being away from my partner, Jodie, and my two sons.

“The sparring has been top notch and I’m in the best shape of my career working with my coaches Richard Ghent and Robert Wright.

“I’ve never had a strength and conditioning coach before, but Des Witter has come on board for this one and I can see the difference.

“Frank is a full-time pro, but I have to work for a living. I think my sponsors for helping me out, so I could take time off.

“The backing I’ve had from Nigel Porter, John Donovan, Carlo Amendola, Andy Bradshaw and Daniel Crachett is much appreciated and I won’t forget it.”

Tickets are still available priced at £40, £60 and £100 at www.theo2.co.uk. VIP passes, costing £150, are exclusively available at www.matchroomboxing.com.