Ricky Summers And Joe Sherriff Set To Fight In Late 2017

Tipton’s Ricky Summers and Joe Sherriff appear destined to clash by the end of the year to decide who is the Midlands’ best light heavyweight.

Summers revealed on social media today that he and Coventry’s Sherriff are likely to meet in the ring, writes Craig Birch.





The long-dormant area title at the weight could be resurrected as an incentive, with the belt an official prize of the British Boxing Board of Control.

Eliminator status for either the English or British crown would only add to the appeal, plus the jump in the rankings that would go to the winner.

Summers posted on Facebook: “It’s no secret we (him and Joe) will be fighting towards the end of the year. Joe is a good fighter and I rate him. I think it would be a class fight.”

Both have boxed on television for Sky Sports viewers in 2017, Summers coming up short on points for the British title against champion Frank Buglioni on July 1.





Sherriff took fellow southpaw Jake Ball the distance at the start of the month in a 10-rounder, but he was downed for his first pro defeat. He’d previously won 11 out of 11 bouts, with three TKOs.

Summers also has just one loss on his ledger, against Buglioni, after racking up 13 victories from 13 contests with four stoppages.

The 30-year-old will keep busy with a run out on Saturday October 14 at Walsall Town Hall, before moving on to more title tests.

Summers supports Bloxwich’s Luke Paddock opportunity at world honours, the IBF Youth lightweight bauble against Adam Hague.

