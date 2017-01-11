Ricky Burns – Julius Indongo in Glasgow on April 15

Ricky Burns will face unbeaten Namibian Julius Indongo for the WBA and IBF World Super-Lightweight titles in a massive unification clash at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on April 15, live on Sky Sports.

Burns became a three-weight World champion when he won the WBA strap with an eighth-round stoppage of Michele di Rocco in his hometown last May and successfully defended his belt with a unanimous points victory over Kiryl Relikh in October while Indongo ripped the IBF title from Russian Eduard Troyanovsky with a 40 second first-round knockout in Moscow in December.





“When Julius Indongo knocked out Eduard Troyanovsky he was immediately an opponent I was interested in,” said Burns. “Indongo can clearly punch and that’s an impressive way to win a World title, especially in Russia. It was some shot he hit Troyanovsky with.

“It’s a huge fight in the division and the kind of fights I need to be involved in at this stage of my career. There were other names talked about but I wanted the toughest, most dangerous fight out there. Indongo with his two belts was that man.

“He is a big, tall, rangy, southpaw but bring it on – I have no fear of anyone and it is only the massive fights for me now.

“Fighting in Glasgow is special for me, the crowd at the SSE Hydro has been electric the last two occasions and I expect it to be no different this time round. Their support means the world to me, the crowd has always behind me and I want to put in a big performance for them again. The last card was really good with some top local talent and I’m excited to see who else is on this one.”

Indongo added: ‎”It’s an absolute honour for me to fight Ricky, who I regard as an accomplished champion. I respect what he has achieved so far but I’m going to Scotland to rob him of his belt. I know it won’t be easy but I’m comforted by the fact that I have a good team and passionate Namibian fans, and I have every intention of making them smile and unifying the division on April 15.”

Tickets for April 15 go on Matchroom Fight Pass Pre-Sale at midday on Monday, January 23, priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 VIP.

Tickets go on general sale at midday on Tuesday, January 24 with tickets priced £40, £60, £100 available at www.thessehydro.com and £200 VIP exclusively at www.matchroomboxing.com.