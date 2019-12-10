Richie Rivera in action this Friday

Having already announced a fierce New England focused tripleheader showcasing, Hartford’s RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (15-0, 12 KO’s), E. Hartford’s “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (12-0, 4 KO’s) and Danbury’s OMAR “THE BEAST” BORDOY (9-1, 3 KO’s), Star Boxing is pleased to showcase local Springfield fan favorites DERRICK WHITLEY II and ANGEL VAZQUEZ, who are ready to shine this Friday night, in separate bouts.





Tickets to “New England Explosion,” presented by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING, sponsored by MGM Springfield, from MassMutual Center starts at $40.00 (excludes facility fees and convenience charges) and on sale HERE and at the MassMutual Center Box Office. “New England Explosion” will air live in a first for New England Sports Network (NESN), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. As the home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, NESN is available nationally on a sports subscription basis.

Whitley, who meets JERMAINE CORLEY (3-8, 1 KO) in a 6-round bout, is a direct descendant of Springfield boxing royalty. His father/head trainer is former Mass State champion Derrick Whitley, and his uncle/assistant trainer, Darin Whitley, also was a popular regional pro boxer. The Whitley brothers are twins.

“It’s exciting,” Derrick II spoke about fighting at home in Springfield. “I started out in boxing off my father’s name. I have a lot to live up to, but I’m a little different than him. I have my own fanbase, which is pretty cool, and they’re there win or lose. There hasn’t been a lot of boxing here since the Hippodrome closed, but MGM Grand has brought boxing back to Springfield. This will be my third fight here.





“I’m popular in my city because I played football here in high school. It’s been a thrill for me to still have my family and fans watching me. They’ve always supported me. It’s been pretty crazy for this fight.”

Vazquez (0-1), a native of Puerto Rico, faces LEANDRO SILVA (1-3) in a 4-round match.

“I feel great, like Muhammad Ali,” an excited Vazquez said about fighting at home. “This is awesome. Springfield is my town! I’m proud. I grew up in Puerto Rico, but I’ve lived here seven years. I want to put on a great show for my hometown.”

Also fighting on the undercard in a 6-round bout is Hartford welterweight JEFFREY TORRES (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Brockton, MA veteran ANTONIO FERNANDEZ (9-39-4, 3 KOs).





