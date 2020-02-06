Richard Medina and Hector Coronado Return This Friday in Matamoros Mexico

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated blue-chip prospects, featherweight Richard Medina (6-0, 5 KO), and welterweight Hector Coronado (4-0, 3 KOs), will both be in action this Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Centro de Convenciones “Mundo Nuevo” in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico





The 19-year old Medina, who is a native of San Antonio, TX, has lived up to his billing of being a blue-chip prospect as he has knocked out all, but one of his opponents, and puts on a great show each and every time out.

“I am excited to return to the ring,” said Medina. “My team is doing a fantastic job to keep me active so that I am consistently putting on entertaining and dominating performances. I have faith that I will be a world champion one day and Friday will be another step in that direction.”

Coronado, who resides in Del Rio, TX, will be making his 2020 debut. The 23-year old is looking to shine once again in his upcoming bout.





“I’m ready to let my hands go,” said Coronado. “I am an action fighter, and everyone knows that I don’t talk a ton, but I let my fists speak for themselves in the ring. I am excited to be able to fight for the first time this year and look to be very active in 2020.”

“Both Medina and Coronado are incredible fighters that we feel have world title potential,” said Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing, who manages both fighters. “The work ethic they display is second to none, and the eagerness from both to stay in the gym is inspiring. We’re expecting very big things from both over the next few years.”

“Seeing the progression of both Median and Coronado has been amazing thus far,” said Rick Morones, of TMB & PRB Entertainment, who promotes both fighters. “Their tools are sharpening with each fight, and they exude complete confidence in their fighting style. This Friday they will take another step toward becoming great.”





“It’s very gratifying when you have two dedicated fighters like Median and Coronado on your roster,” said TMB & PRB Entertainment promoter, Alexander Draghici. “Sky is the limit for these kids and I cant wait to see them continue their journey to the to