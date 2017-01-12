RICHARD COMMEY PARTS WAYS WITH SAUERLAND PROMOTIONS!! LOOKS AHEAD TO FURTHER WORLD TITLE OPPORTUNTIES!!

LONDON, ENGLAND (January 12, 2017) World ranked lightweight contender RICHARD COMMEY, (24-2-0, 22 KO’s) has parted ways with SAUERLAND PROMOTIONS, effectively immediately, it was announced today by his manager MICHAEL AMOO-BEDIAKO of STREETWISE MANAGEMENT.

Commey lost a very close and controversial split decision to Robert Easter last September in Reading, Pennsylvania. Last month he traveled to Moscow, Russia losing a split decision to Denis Shafikov in the victor’s homeland.





Sauerland Promotions exercised their right to terminate Commey’s contract after he lost the two fights.

Commey stated “I would like to thank Sauerland Promotions for the work they have done in progressing my career, fighting in the USA for a world title was a dream come true, unfortunately I did not come away with the victory but I am now looking forward to the next stage of my career and I know my team is working hard to get me another shot at the world title”

Amoo-Bediako stated that he has already received many calls in regards to Richard. After returning from his trip to the World Boxing Council convention last month in Miami where Commey was rated #10 in their world rankings there is a renewed interest in his stock which has risen and in him returning to fight in the United States.

Amoo-Bediako stated, “It would be great to see Richard back in the ring in the States, he won over so many fans and a number of major media outlets nominated him for Round of the Year for the ninth stanza against Easter in their epic world title clash. My aim is to guide Richard to another world title shot so we’ll be patient and make sure we choose the right path for him.”

