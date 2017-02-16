Richard Commey quotes for Hedi Slimani fight

In front of a massive crowd of local media STREETWISE MANAGEMENT and ERROL HAWK SPORTS held a press conference today for the March 11 boxing extravaganza in celebration of Ghana’s 60th Independent Anniversary at the newly built Bukom Boxing Arena in the capital city of Accra.

Among those in attendance was Lightweight World Title Challenger RICHARD COMMEY, (24-2-0, 22 KO’s), undefeated and world ranked bantamweight prospect DUKE “The Baby Faced Terminator” MICAH, (19-0-0, 17 KO’s) along with MICHAEL AMOO-BEDIAKO of Streetwise Management.





“I’m thrilled to come back here and fight,” said Commey. “This will be my first time fighting in Ghana since December 2013, I’ve been on the road since then but fighting at home is a great feeling. I look forward to putting on a terrific show for all my fans and supporters here.”

Said Micah, “It’s an honor to fight on this card in celebration of my country’s 60th Independent Anniversary. The fans here have always supported me and I look forward to continuing on my path to a world championship.”

“I’m so proud to work on this event with the World Boxing Council and Errol Hawk Sports, it’s going to be a very special night on March 11,” said Amoo-Bediako. The fans here have always been so very supportive of Richard and Duke along with Fredrick and judging by this extraordinary media turnout we’re looking at an outstanding event.”

In the main event, Commey will battle Belgium’s HEDI SLIMANI, (26-2-0, 14 KO’s) in the 12-round main event for the WBC International Silver Lightweight Title.

Commey had a very hard luck 2016 campaign but will be looking to kick off 2017 in style in his home country.

On September 19, 2016, Commey traveled to Reading, Pennsylvania to challenge Robert Easter, Jr. for the vacant IBF Lightweight World Title, losing a very hard fought 12-round split decision which included the ninth round, a stanza lauded by many in the international boxing media as the “Round of the Year”.

Commey followed up that valiant performance by fighting Denis Shafikov on December 2, 2016 in Moscow, Russia. Fighting again in epic 12-round battle, Commey came up just short losing a split decision.

The 29-year-old Slimani is coming off a very successful 2016 with three victories. Fighting mostly in Belgium throughout his seven-year professional career, Slimani recently defeated Argentinian veteran Vicente Martin Rodriguez in a ten round unanimous decision on November 11 in Zwevezele, Belgium.

Co-featured on March 11, FREDRICK “GENERAL OKUNKA” LAWSON, (24-1-0, 20 K0’s) will face off against Jamaica’s SAKIMA MULLINGS, (19-2-0, 14 KO’s) in a scheduled 12-rounder for the WBC International Silver Welterweight Title.

Coming back from a year-long layoff due to injuries, Lawson will be looking to regain his top contender status in the welterweight division.

Following excellent victories over fellow contenders Ray Narh and Breidis Prescott, Lawson was stopped in the 10th round against Kevin Bizier on November 7, 2015, when he suffered a broken jaw.

The upset minded Mullings will be looking to stay in the win column currently riding a modest two-bout winning streak.

Rounding out the headlining bouts on the outstanding card, Micah will clash with JONATHAN “El Fenix” AGUILAR, (17-4-0, 15 KO’s) of Chiapas, Mexico, in a 12-round bout for the WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title.

The 25-year-old Micah has thrilled crowds in the United Kingdom and Ghana since turning professional four years ago.

Most recently Micah won the vacant Commonwealth (British Empire) Bantamweight Title with a brilliant 12-round decision over Matthew Chanda on November 12, 2016.

Just 23-years-old, the battle tested Aguilar is riding an 11-bout winning streak dating back to May 2014. This will be his first fight outside of Mexico.

More details on further fights for this sensational evening will be announced shortly.

Photo/Streetwise Management