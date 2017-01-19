Richard Commey, Fredrick Lawson And Duke Micah Return On March 11

In celebration of Ghana’s 60th Independent Anniversary, Streetwise Promotions in association with Errol Hawks Sports Management present an outstanding professional boxing event on Saturday, March 11 at the newly built Bukom Boxing Arena in the capital city of Ghana.

Featured on this extraordinary occasion in separate bouts will be Lightweight World Title Challenger, RICHARD COMMEY, (24-2-0, 22 KO’s), World Ranked Welterweight Contender, FREDRICK “GENERAL OKUNKA” LAWSON, (24-1-0, 20 KO’s), and Undefeated Bantamweight Prospect, DUKE MICAH, (19-0-0, 7 KO’s).





All three will be fighting for World Boxing Council (WBC) International Titles to celebrate the country’s independence anniversary on March 6.

This show will mark the beginning of a committed collaboration between the CEOs of Streetwise Promotions MICHAEL AMOO-BEDIAKO and Errol Hawk Sports Management JACOB ZWENNES to provide a global platform for young and talented Ghanaian boxers to showcase their skills on the world stage. AMOO-BEDIAKO noted the challenges Ghanaian boxers faced in recent years when they had to travel abroad to gain recognition.

Said AMOO-BEDIAKO “When I attended the recent WBC convention in Miami, I spoke to the WBC President MAURICIO SULAIMAN and Vice-Presidents MAURO BETTI and HOUCINE HOUICHI about Africa’s predicaments and they agreed with me and echoed my sentiments. They have agreed to support the idea of making Ghana an international destination for boxing and have been instrumental in providing their international titles to grace this show in March.”

Stated SULAIMAN, “The new era of boxing in Africa is here. The WBC stands tall and proud to support the efforts of Streetwise Promotions and Errol Hawk Management and celebrate this unbelievable boxing card in which three WBC International belts will be contested. Africa has always been a top priority to the WBC and my dear father JOSE SULAIMAN and Ghana has the inspiration of great heroes from the past like NANA KONADU, IKE QUARTEY and the greatest, The Professor, our hero AZUMAH NELSON.”

Richard Commey is very unlucky not to count himself a world champion after two controversial split decision verdicts against him in 2016. He will be fighting for the first time since being released by his former promoters Sauerland and looking to get back to fighting for a world title in the near future.

Frederick Lawson will also be on the comeback trail to claim his rightful position in the welterweight division after fully recovering from an injury sustained during his last fight in November 2015.

Lastly the infectious Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator” Micah, who is the current Commonwealth (British Empire) Bantamweight Champion is set to electrify the Bukom fight night and serve notice to the bantamweight division in 2017 that the kid dynamite has landed on the world stage.

More information on this outstanding event will be announced shortly.