Rib Injury Forces Pablo Velez Jr To Postpone Fight With Jamar Freeman

Pablo Velez Jr suffered a rib injury in training, and will be forced to postpone his fight with Jamar Freeman.

Velez Jr 7-0-1 (5 KO’s) was in training camp preparing for his Feb 4 Wilson Fight Night tilt. Velez Jr and Freeman were squaring off in one the most highly anticipated middleweight fights in North Carolina’s recent history.





While sparring, Velez Jr took a shot to the side, which caused discomfort. Velez Jr went to the doctor, where it was revealed he had a fractured rib. Velez Jr will provide Top Catz Boxing and the North Carolina Boxing Commission with official paperwork.

“The Puerto Rican Assassin” is extremely distraught, and had this to say to fans, “I apologize, but this was a freak accident. This sucks for me and my fans. I will come back stronger than ever. At this point in my career I need to be positive. I also need to be active, because inactivity hurts boxers. I need to be active. I will be back. Thank everyone for their support.”

Jamar Freeman is extremely disappointed he will not face Velez Jr, but Team Freeman is working closely with Top Catz Boxing to name a new opponent on the Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams” card.

Top Catz Boxing was well prepared for the situation, and will announce a new and very worthy opponent for Jamar Freeman’s Feb 4 appearance on the Wilson Fight Night card – “We have a good adviser in Russell Peltz, who stresses being prepared for anything. We have some names that will bring out the best in Jamar. Jamar is still fighting on our card, and we are very excited!”