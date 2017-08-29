Reynoso & Sanchez discuss Canelo-GGG fight

Hosted by sports commentator Beto Duran, Staredown brings together Eddy Reynoso, trainer to lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), and Abel Sanchez, trainer to undefeated WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), in an intimate setting to talk about the importance of Canelo vs. Golovkin to the sport of boxing and what each fighter needs to do to win the night of Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Below are highlights from the trainers’ conversation in Staredown:



EDDY REYNOSO, Trainer to Canelo Alvarez:

“This fight is huge for Mexico. There hasn’t been a fight like this since Pacquaio vs. Marquez that has peaked such interest.

[When asked about Gennady’s “Mexican Style”] “It makes me proud that foreign boxers would choose to emulate our Mexican boxing style. It’s proof of importance.

“Canelo and Gennady’s boxing styles will certainly test each other, and this is the type of fight that can result in a trilogy. This fight will bring boxing the credibility it once had in the past. The boxer that makes the best adjustments is the one that will win the fight.





“We are working hard in the gym. We know Golovkin is a strong boxer, but Saul is a better boxer, and his time is now.”

ABEL SANCHEZ, Trainer to Gennady “GGG” Golovkin:

“All the big fights are in Vegas. Gennady has never had a fight of this magnitude. This is a fight for world supremacy. The middleweight division has always been the glory division so the winner of this fight will be considered a super star.

“The great fighters, the greatest warriors in history have been Mexican or Latino. Both Canelo and Gennady are bringing back this ‘Mexican Style’ of boxing.

“Sparring is sparring. Canelo was just a young boy of 19 or 20 years when he and Gennady sparred. He’s progressed immensely since then. My impression of Canelo after that sparring session was that he was fast and smart, had nice combinations and good movement, but he was only five years into his professional career at that time. I thought he could be a champion or a star someday.

“Gennady needs to beat Canelo. He needs to destroy Canelo; destroy the aura that he has right now.”

Canelo vs. Golovkin is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “BORN BOLD”; Hennessy, Never Stop, Never Settle; O’Reilly Auto Parts. Better Parts, Better Prices…everyday!; Fred Loya Insurance; Interjet; Thor: Ragnarok; Fathom Events; Tsesnabank; and Capital Holdings. Diaz, Jr. vs. Lara is 12-round WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator bout presented by Golden Boy Promotions. Caballero vs. De La Hoya is a 10-round fight for the NABF Super Bantamweight Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions. Martin vs. Rojo is a 10-round lightweight bout for the WBC Continental Americas and vacant WBA Intercontinental Championships presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions in association with Cancun Boxing. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

HBO Sports will air the special “Under The Lights: Canelo/Golovkin” Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10:00 p.m. (E/PT) on HBO. It’s the final time the two will see each other until fight week unfolds in Las Vegas.

Episode #2 of 24/7 Canelo/Golovkin premieres Saturday, Sept. 9 on HBO immediately following the live Boxing After Dark triple header from the StubHub Center at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.