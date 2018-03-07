Reyes Headlines Fight Night Promotions Card March 9 at Florida State Fairgrounds

Welterweight up and comer Mark Reyes will face veteran Larry Yanez in the main event of Fight Night Promotions’ “Friday Night Fights” Friday, March 9 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Center in Tampa, FL.

Tickets are available by calling 813-532-5243. Doors open at 6 pm and the opening bell is at 7.





Living and fighting out of Tampa, Reyes started boxing at the age of 6, becoming a multi-time National Champion. His dream was to represent the US in the 2016 Olympics but his path to Rio was derailed by an injury. As a pro, the talented Reyes has a perfect 5-0 record with 3 wins by knockout and many industry insiders consider the 21-year-old to be one of Florida’s blue chip prospects.

Originally from Cuba and now residing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Yanez is a fearless fighter who never turns down a challenge. He’s faced the likes of Gary Antuanne Russell, Samuel Teah, Rickey Edwards, Ivan Najera and Yoelvis Gamboa. In Novemebr 2012, Yanez upset previously unbeaten Jairo Martinez via unanimous decision.

The Reyes-Yanez fight is slated for 6 rounds.

In the co-main event , Female bantamweight sensation Jasmine “The Animal” Artega of Tampa risks her 4-0 record in a four rounder against iron-chinned Louisianan Ivanna Coleman. Artega’s won all of her bouts by knockout, three coming in the first round and she’s quickly built a reputation as a dynamic puncher with championship potential. A veteran of 9 fights, all but one of Coleman’s opponents were unbeaten and she’s never been stopped.





Cruiserweight Ramon Nicholas, 10-2 (6 KO’s) looks to continue his impressive run when he battles Jimmy “Mad Boxer” Owensby, 5-7 (2 KO’s) of Louisiana in a six round contest. Born in Cuba but now living in Miami, FL, Nicolas holds impressive victories over renowned spoiler Darnell Boone and former world title challenger Marcus Oliveira. A standout in the World Series of Boxing, both of his Nicholas’ setbacks came via disqualification. Owensby is also riding a wave of confidence, handing 5-0 Richard Brown his first defeat last July.

Junior lightweight Iron Alvarez, 1-0 (1 KO), of Winter Haven, FL meets Alabama’s Jamarkus Harmon, 0-2, in a four rounder. Locals Juan Avila, Ramon De La Paz and Michael Ream will also appear in undercard action.

“There was a lot that went into making this card happen including a last minute venue change,” said William Hunter of Fight Night Promotions. “We’re pleased to be showcasing who we believe are two of Florida’s best up and comers in Mark Reyes and Jasmine Artega. Ramon Nicholas is also a great talent who has never truly been defeated. I hope to see everybody at the Fairgrounds Friday evening.”