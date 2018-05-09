Rey Vargas vs. Azat Hovhannisyan – WBC stats

WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship
May 12, 2018 / Verona, New York / Turning Stone Resort & Casino
This will be the 2005th world championship bout sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history
GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:
REY VARGAS (Mexico)
WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion / 3rd Title Defense
Age: 27 / Date of birth: November 25, 1990
Residence: Otumba, México, Mexico / Birthplace: Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
Record: 31-0, 22 KOs / Total rounds: 164
World championship fights: 3-0, 0 KOs
Height: 5’7″ – 172cm / Reach: 70.5″ – 179cm / Stance: Right-handed
Promoter: Promociones del Pueblo / Trainers: Nacho Beristain, Carlos Vargas
AZAT “Crazy” HOVANNISYAN (Armenia)
Ranked WBC No. 9 at Super Bantamweight
Age: 29 / Date of birth: August 15, 1988
Residence: Los Angeles, California / Birthplace: Yerevan, Armenia
Record: 14-2, 11 KOs / Total rounds: 70
Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 66.5″ – 169cm / Stance: Right and left-handed
WBC affiliated titles: Continental Americas Super Bantamweight
Manager: Neils Torring / Trainer: Freddie Roach
WBC SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Rigoberto Riasco (Pan) 1976
2. Royal Kobayashi (Jap) 1976
3. Dong-Kyun Yum (Kor) 1976 – 1977
4. Wilfredo Gomez (P. Rico) 1977 – 1982
5. Jaime Garza (US) 1983 – 1984
6. Juan Meza (US) 1984 – 1985
7. Lupe Pintor (Mex) 1985 – 1986
8. Samart Payakaroon (Thai) 1986 – 1987
9. Jeff Fenech (Aust) 1987 – 1988
10. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) 1988 – 1990
11. Paul Banke (US) 1990
12. Pedro Decima (Arg) 1990 – 1991
13. Kiyoshi Hatanaka (Jap) 1991
14. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) * 1991 – 1992
15. Thierry Jacob (Fra) 1992
16. Tracy Patterson (US) 1992 – 1994
17. Hector Acero-Sanchez (D.R.) 1994 – 1995
18. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) * 1995 – 1997
19. Erik Morales (Mex) 1997 – 2000
20. Willie Jorrin (US) 2000 – 2002
21. Oscar Larios (Mex) 2002 – 2005
22. Israel Vazquez (Mex) 2005 – 2007
23. Rafael Marquez (Mexico) 2007
24. Israel Vazquez (Mexico) * 2007 – 2008
25. Toshiaki Nishioka (Japan) 2008 – 2012
26. Abner Mares (Mexico) 2012 – 2013
27. Victor Terrazas (Mexico) 2013
28. Leo Santa Cruz (Mexico) 2013 – 2015
29. Julio Ceja (Mexico) 2015 – 2016
30. Hugo Ruiz (Mexico) 2016
31. Hozumi Hasegawa 2016
32. Rey Vargas (Mexico) 2017 –
* Regained title
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:
29 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only two have regained the title: Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico) two times, Israel Vazquez (Mexico).
112 WBC super bantamweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.
Wilfredo Gomez (Puerto Rico) holds the record for super bantamweight world title defenses with 17.
Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico) made 14 title defenses in three periods as champion.
Oscar Larios (Mexico) made 10 title defenses.
WBC TOP 10 SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Wilfredo Gomez (Puerto Rico)
2. Erik Morales (Mexico)
3. Jeff Fenech (Australia)
4. Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico)
5. Israel Vazquez (Mexico)
6. Abner Mares (Mexico)
7. Leo Santa Cruz (Mexico)
8. Tracy Patterson (US)
9. Oscar Larios (Mexico)
10. Royal Kobayashi (Japan)
MEMORABLE WBC SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD TITLE FIGHTS
Feb. 25, 2017 Rey Vargas W12 Gavin McDonnell – Hull
Sep. 16, 2016 Hozumi Hasegawa TKO9 Hugo Ruiz – Osaka
Feb. 27, 2016 Hugo Ruiz TKO1 Julio Ceja – Anaheim
Aug. 29, 2015 Julio Ceja TKO5 Hugo Ruiz – Los Angeles
Aug. 24, 2013 Leo Santa Cruz KO3 Victor Terrazas – Carson
Nov. 10, 2012 Abner Mares W12 Anselmo Moreno – Los Angeles
May 23, 2009 Toshiaki Nishioka TKO3 Jhonny Gonzalez – Monterrey
Mar. 1, 2008 Israel Vazquez W12 Rafael Marquez – Carson
Aug. 4, 2007 Israel Vazquez TKO6 Rafael Marquez – Hidalgo
Mar. 3, 2007 Rafael Marquez TKO7 Israel Vazquez – Carson
Dec. 3, 2005 Israel Vazquez TKO3 Oscar Larios – Las Vegas
May 17, 2002 Oscar Larios TKO12 Israel Vazquez – Sacramento
Feb. 19, 2000 Erik Morales W12 Marco Antonio Barrera – Las Vegas
Sep. 6, 1996 Erik Morales KO11 Daniel Zaragoza – El Paso
Nov. 6, 1995 Daniel Zaragoza W12 Hector Acero-Sanchez – Inglewood
Aug. 26, 1994 Hector Acero-Sanchez W12 Tracy Harris Patterson – Atlantic City
June 23, 1992 Tracy Harris Patterson TKO2 Thierry Jacob – Albany
Mar. 20, 1992 Thierry Jacob W12 Daniel Zaragoza – Calais
Feb. 29, 1988 Daniel Zaragoza TKO10 Carlos Zarate – Inglewood
May 8, 1987 Jeff Fenech KO4 Samart Payakaroon – Sydney
Jan. 18, 1986 Samart Payakaroon KO5 Lupe Pintor – Bangkok
Aug. 18, 1985 Lupe Pintor W12 Juan Meza – Mexico City
Nov. 3, 1984 Juan Meza KO1 Jaime Garza – Kingston, New York
June 15, 1983 Jaime Garza TKO2 Bobby Berna – Los Angeles
Dec. 3, 1982 Wilfredo Gomez TKO14 Lupe Pintor – New Orleans
Oct. 28, 1978 Wilfredo Gomez TKO5 Carlos Zarate – San Juan
Jan. 19, 1978 Wilfredo Gomez KO3 Royal Kobayashi – Kitakyushu
Oct. 9, 1976 Royal Kobayashi KO8 Rigoberto Riasco – Tokyo
Apr. 3, 1976 Rigoberto Riasco TKO9 Waruinge Nakayama – Panama City
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.