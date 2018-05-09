Rey Vargas vs. Azat Hovhannisyan – WBC stats

WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship

May 12, 2018 / Verona, New York / Turning Stone Resort & Casino

This will be the 2005th world championship bout sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history





GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:

REY VARGAS (Mexico)

WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion / 3rd Title Defense

Age: 27 / Date of birth: November 25, 1990

Residence: Otumba, México, Mexico / Birthplace: Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

Record: 31-0, 22 KOs / Total rounds: 164

World championship fights: 3-0, 0 KOs

Height: 5’7″ – 172cm / Reach: 70.5″ – 179cm / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Promociones del Pueblo / Trainers: Nacho Beristain, Carlos Vargas

AZAT “Crazy” HOVANNISYAN (Armenia)

Ranked WBC No. 9 at Super Bantamweight

Age: 29 / Date of birth: August 15, 1988

Residence: Los Angeles, California / Birthplace: Yerevan, Armenia

Record: 14-2, 11 KOs / Total rounds: 70

Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 66.5″ – 169cm / Stance: Right and left-handed

WBC affiliated titles: Continental Americas Super Bantamweight

Manager: Neils Torring / Trainer: Freddie Roach

WBC SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Rigoberto Riasco (Pan) 1976

2. Royal Kobayashi (Jap) 1976

3. Dong-Kyun Yum (Kor) 1976 – 1977

4. Wilfredo Gomez (P. Rico) 1977 – 1982

5. Jaime Garza (US) 1983 – 1984

6. Juan Meza (US) 1984 – 1985

7. Lupe Pintor (Mex) 1985 – 1986

8. Samart Payakaroon (Thai) 1986 – 1987

9. Jeff Fenech (Aust) 1987 – 1988

10. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) 1988 – 1990

11. Paul Banke (US) 1990

12. Pedro Decima (Arg) 1990 – 1991

13. Kiyoshi Hatanaka (Jap) 1991

14. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) * 1991 – 1992

15. Thierry Jacob (Fra) 1992

16. Tracy Patterson (US) 1992 – 1994

17. Hector Acero-Sanchez (D.R.) 1994 – 1995

18. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) * 1995 – 1997

19. Erik Morales (Mex) 1997 – 2000

20. Willie Jorrin (US) 2000 – 2002

21. Oscar Larios (Mex) 2002 – 2005

22. Israel Vazquez (Mex) 2005 – 2007

23. Rafael Marquez (Mexico) 2007

24. Israel Vazquez (Mexico) * 2007 – 2008

25. Toshiaki Nishioka (Japan) 2008 – 2012

26. Abner Mares (Mexico) 2012 – 2013

27. Victor Terrazas (Mexico) 2013

28. Leo Santa Cruz (Mexico) 2013 – 2015

29. Julio Ceja (Mexico) 2015 – 2016

30. Hugo Ruiz (Mexico) 2016

31. Hozumi Hasegawa 2016

32. Rey Vargas (Mexico) 2017 –

* Regained title

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:

29 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only two have regained the title: Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico) two times, Israel Vazquez (Mexico).

112 WBC super bantamweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.





Wilfredo Gomez (Puerto Rico) holds the record for super bantamweight world title defenses with 17.

Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico) made 14 title defenses in three periods as champion.

Oscar Larios (Mexico) made 10 title defenses.

WBC TOP 10 SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Wilfredo Gomez (Puerto Rico)

2. Erik Morales (Mexico)

3. Jeff Fenech (Australia)

4. Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico)

5. Israel Vazquez (Mexico)

6. Abner Mares (Mexico)

7. Leo Santa Cruz (Mexico)

8. Tracy Patterson (US)

9. Oscar Larios (Mexico)

10. Royal Kobayashi (Japan)

MEMORABLE WBC SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD TITLE FIGHTS

Feb. 25, 2017 Rey Vargas W12 Gavin McDonnell – Hull

Sep. 16, 2016 Hozumi Hasegawa TKO9 Hugo Ruiz – Osaka

Feb. 27, 2016 Hugo Ruiz TKO1 Julio Ceja – Anaheim

Aug. 29, 2015 Julio Ceja TKO5 Hugo Ruiz – Los Angeles

Aug. 24, 2013 Leo Santa Cruz KO3 Victor Terrazas – Carson

Nov. 10, 2012 Abner Mares W12 Anselmo Moreno – Los Angeles

May 23, 2009 Toshiaki Nishioka TKO3 Jhonny Gonzalez – Monterrey

Mar. 1, 2008 Israel Vazquez W12 Rafael Marquez – Carson

Aug. 4, 2007 Israel Vazquez TKO6 Rafael Marquez – Hidalgo

Mar. 3, 2007 Rafael Marquez TKO7 Israel Vazquez – Carson

Dec. 3, 2005 Israel Vazquez TKO3 Oscar Larios – Las Vegas

May 17, 2002 Oscar Larios TKO12 Israel Vazquez – Sacramento

Feb. 19, 2000 Erik Morales W12 Marco Antonio Barrera – Las Vegas

Sep. 6, 1996 Erik Morales KO11 Daniel Zaragoza – El Paso

Nov. 6, 1995 Daniel Zaragoza W12 Hector Acero-Sanchez – Inglewood

Aug. 26, 1994 Hector Acero-Sanchez W12 Tracy Harris Patterson – Atlantic City

June 23, 1992 Tracy Harris Patterson TKO2 Thierry Jacob – Albany

Mar. 20, 1992 Thierry Jacob W12 Daniel Zaragoza – Calais

Feb. 29, 1988 Daniel Zaragoza TKO10 Carlos Zarate – Inglewood

May 8, 1987 Jeff Fenech KO4 Samart Payakaroon – Sydney

Jan. 18, 1986 Samart Payakaroon KO5 Lupe Pintor – Bangkok

Aug. 18, 1985 Lupe Pintor W12 Juan Meza – Mexico City

Nov. 3, 1984 Juan Meza KO1 Jaime Garza – Kingston, New York

June 15, 1983 Jaime Garza TKO2 Bobby Berna – Los Angeles

Dec. 3, 1982 Wilfredo Gomez TKO14 Lupe Pintor – New Orleans

Oct. 28, 1978 Wilfredo Gomez TKO5 Carlos Zarate – San Juan

Jan. 19, 1978 Wilfredo Gomez KO3 Royal Kobayashi – Kitakyushu

Oct. 9, 1976 Royal Kobayashi KO8 Rigoberto Riasco – Tokyo

Apr. 3, 1976 Rigoberto Riasco TKO9 Waruinge Nakayama – Panama City

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.