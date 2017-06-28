Rey Vargas vs. Ronny Rios to open HBO telecast on Saturday, August 26

StubHub Center in Carson, California will play host to two world championship fights on the evening of Saturday, August 26 when WBC World Super Bantamweight Champion Rey Vargas (29-0, 22 KOs) will take on highly touted contender Ronny Rios (28-1, 13 KOs) in a scheduled 12 round bout. The championship event will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.

Vargas, coming off a majority decision victory over previously undefeated Gavin McDonnell to secure the world championship after racking up scores of wins against top-flight competition, has also signed a multi-year deal with Golden Boy Promotions.

“I am thrilled to defend my world championship for the first time on such a special night at StubHub Center,” said Vargas, who went on the road from his native Otumba, Mexico to Yorkshire, England to secure his world title. “I know Ronny Rios is an extremely tough challenger, but he has never tasted power like mine, and I am confident I will come away with the victory.”





Rios, a former NABF and WBC Silver Featherweight Champion, gets his first world title shot after rolling through prospects and contenders over a 29-fight career with just a single blemish on his record.

“This is a dream come true for any boxer. Now that it’s here, I’m ready to capitalize on the journey me and my coach have been on for several years,” said Ronny Rios. “Vargas will provide us with a tough game plan but I’ve been working my whole life for this opportunity. He has good power and a very good coach with Nacho, but I have a great team as well. I am thankful that GBP has gotten this fight for me – and I expect a tough, tough war from Rey.”

The 12-round scrap between Vargas and Rios will be the first of two championship fights, as legendary four-division world champion Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) looks to win an incredible sixth world title as he takes on Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs) in the 12-round main event of the evening.

“People who want to see real fights, for real world championships, are in for a real treat on August 26th,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “For the last many summers, StubHub Center has played host to the highest action fights in our sport. That tradition will continue at the end of August.”





Cotto vs. Kamegai, a 12-round fight for the vacant WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “BORN BOLD” and Casa Mexico Tequila. Rey Vargas vs. Rios is a 12-round world championship fight for the WBC Super Bantamweight Title, and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Promociones del Pueblo. The event will take place Saturday, August 26 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for Cotto vs. Kamegai are priced at $200, $100, $50 and $25, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges and go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425.