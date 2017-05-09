Hitz Returns to Rosemont June 23rd – Televised on CBS Sports

June 23rd, live at Rosemont’s The Dome at the Ballpark, and televised nationally on CBS Sports, Hitz Boxing, in association with Round 3 Productions, continues its long-standing tradition of packed, quality events, as it returns home to where it all began 26 years ago. The promotion’s first ever series, the iconic Ramada Rumble, featured many boxing legends over its twelve year run – boxing icons such as James Toney, Angel Manfredy and others, and once featured the World Title eliminator bout between Antonio Tarver and Reggie Johnson that set the stage for Tarver’s upset win over Roy Jones Jr.





“This event is made possible by the support of the Mayor of Rosemont, Bradley Stephens, and his tremendous staff,” said Bobby Hitz. “They have been instrumental in bringing us back to Rosemont.”

The Rosemont Rumble will feature a new generation of Chicago talent. The card includes an appearance from undefeated Notre Dame grad, and current USBA Light Heavyweight Champion, Mike Lee (19-0, 10KO). Don “Da Bomb” George (25-7-2, 22KO) makes his return, and rounding out the event is a rematch of last year’s clash between Mike “Hollywood” Jimenez vs. Aaron Pryor, Jr. The remaining undercard bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Rosemont has always been a special place for Hitz Boxing,” said Hall of Fame Promoter Bobby Hitz. “I had my first card there, and had a great run with the Ramada Rumble. We’re coming home, bringing the first fights ever to The Dome, and putting together fights with some really special local guys. We’re excited to team up with Round 3 Productions, Mike Lee’s team and CBS Sports. It’s going to be a big night for Chicago area boxing.”

Tickets are priced at $200, 150, 100 and 40, and go on sale this Wednesday, May 9th at www.hitzboxing.com, Doors to The Dome at the Ballpark open at 6:00 p.m., and first bell is at 7:00 p.m. The CBS Sports broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. local time/9:00 p.m. EST.