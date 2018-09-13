Tasha Jonas & Hosea Burton sign up with MTK Global

MTK Global is pleased to announce the signing of Natasha Jonas – Great Britain’s first ever Olympic female boxer.





The Liverpudlian (6-1-KO5) also won a world amateur bronze medal and is determined to emulate that success as a professional having turned over a year ago.

Jonas was recently defeated by Viviane Obenauf in defence of a WBA world ranking title but insists the experience will prove valuable in the long run as she renews her hunt for top honours.

Jonas said: “Joining MTK Global is a good opportunity for me. I like the way they’re a really global company.

“Nobody likes to lose and I’m not going to say the Obenauf fight didn’t hurt but I believe some of your best achievements come after your biggest losses.





“I’ve already proven I’m capable of overcoming setbacks and returning better than ever. It happened to me throughout the amateurs. I was told I wasn’t making the Olympic squad and then I won the Test event and got in.

“The defeat to Obenauf was just one of those things. Anything can happen in boxing and she caught me. The way I lost has given me even more motivation to put it right because I’ve never lost like that before.

“Women’s boxing has grown up so much and if my career can inspire girls to take up the sport, that’s great.”

MTK Global Scout Tom Stalker said: “Tasha Jonas is an icon of female boxing and we’re over the moon she’s chosen MTK Global to manage her career.





“Tasha has dealt with the defeat to Obenauf in the right way and will come back stronger and better than ever. We have no doubt she is a future world champion and look forward to the journey to that moment.”

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of former British light-heavyweight king Hosea Burton as he continues his hunt for a major title shot.

‘The Hammer’ (21-1-KO10) has recovered from his sole career defeat to Frank Buglioni with three ruthless victories and is determined to remind the boxing world of his talents on a big stage at the first opportunity.

Burton said: “I’d like to fight for European and world titles in the next 12 months. I’m turning 30 and in the prime of my life. If I’m going to do anything big in my career then it’s got to be soon and MTK Global will help me do that.

“MTK Global seem to be in with everyone. They’ve good relationships with lots of people. Other management teams seem to work with one promotional group only but MTK Global is different.

“The Frank Buglioni fight was probably the biggest exposure fight of my career. I’ve had three fights since and nobody’s really known about them. Now I’m with MTK Global, they can make the big fights happen again.

“I was beating Buglioni comfortably and got done in the last round. I should’ve had an immediate rematch but they didn’t want it. MTK Global is the team to get me on the right track to being known again.

“I’m at that point of my career where I’d love to fight Frank again but there’s got to be something for it. I imagine it means a lot to both of us but he doesn’t want it because he doesn’t want to get beaten.

“I’m ready to fight on a bigger stage than the British. I think everyone knows that. Since my defeat, I’ve trained properly and I have a new conditioning coach. I know what it takes to last 12 rounds properly now and I’m ready to show my best.”

MTK Global Scout Tom Stalker said: “It’s great to bring a fighter of Hosea’s undoubted class to the team.

“Hosea is one of the most underrated fighters around. He was a minute away from beating Buglioni to regain the British title but we believe he can succeed at an even higher level.”