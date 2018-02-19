Results: Zhora Hamazaryan defeats Sergio Ramirez

Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing Promotions are pleased to announce the signing of undefeated lightweight prospect Zhora Hamazaryan to a co-promotional contract.

Hamazaryan, 22 years-old of Gyumri, Armenia, improved to 9-0 with 6 knockouts as he won his American debut this past Friday night when he scored a 4-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Sergio Ramirez in Ontario, California.





Hamazaryan is a three year-professional who had his previous eight victories in Russia.

In the bout against Ramirez, Hamazaryan dropped his opponent with a hard left hook in the second round. Hamazaryan was very impressive as he displayed heavy hands and had a crowd pleasing style.

“I’m pleased with the win,” Hamazaryan said. “He was a bit awkward, but it wasn’t enough to throw me off what I wanted to do.”

“Zhora had a terrific performance, and I am very pleased with his fight,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

“He has only been in the United States for a couple weeks, and he will have a full camp here for his next fight, so I expect that he will be even better in his next bout. We feel that at 22 years old, he has a bright future, and I look forward to his watching his development.”





“Zhora made his U.S. debut a memorable one,” said Ken Thompson, President of Thompson Boxing. “He fought a very awkward fighter and was able to dominate him from the start. We like that he comes from an extensive amateur background and look forward to developing him further.”