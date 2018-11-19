RESULTS: Yunusov stops Salinas; Cabrera Mioletti finishes Scott

This past Friday night, Three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov remained perfect by stopping Jose Salinas in the 7th round of their scheduled eight-round junior lightweight bout the headlined a nine-bout card at

The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.





The show was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Yunusov, who competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics for his native country Tajikistan, dominated the action, and finally broke Salinas down in the 7th frame.

With the win, Yunusov, who now resides in Philadelphia has a record of 6-0 with three knockouts.

Salinas of Las Cruces, New Mexico falls to 10-4-1.

“We are thrilled with Anvar’s performance. Salinas had fought and defeated some credible opponents, and Anvar fought very well, and we are excited for what 2019 will hold for him,” said Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions.

In the co-feature, debuting Jeffrey Torres thrilled his hometown fans with a four-round unanimous decision over Steven Lopez in a bantamweight contest.

Torres of Bethlehem is 1-0. Lopez of Philadelphia is 0-3.

Big heavyweight, Michael Coffie remained undefeated by stopping veteran Jamaal Woods.





Despite his record, Woods was game, but the 277 pound Coffie was too much and finally got his foe out of there at 2:50 in the 4th frame.

Coffie of Brooklyn is 6-0 with five knockouts. Woods of Forest City, Arkansas is 18-44-7.

Joseph George took a six-round unanimous decision from Josue Obando in a light heavyweight bout.

George of Houston is now 8-0. Obando of Mexico gave a good effort, but is now 16-25-1.

Christian Montano needed just 2:05 of the 1st round to take out Paul Holley in their scheduled six-round cruiserweight bout.

Montano scored three knockdowns, with the final coming from a hard body shot.

Montano of Houston is 8-0 with seven knockouts. Holley falls to 6-2-1.

Alejandro Jimenez remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Desmond Moore in a battle of previously undefeated bantamweights.

Jimenez of New Hope, PA is 4-0. Moore of Allentown, PA is 1-1-1.

Good looking bantamweight prospect Yeuri Andujar made it two straight stoppage victories with a 1st round stoppage over debuting Haziz Self of Philadelphia.

Andujar of Reading, PA is 2-0 with both wins coming early.

In a fight heavyweight conetst featuring previously undefeated light heavyweight, Travis Toledo took an entertaining four-round majority decision over Kendall Cannida.

Both guys had their moments in the spirited brawl, but it was Toledo who came away with the victory to raise his mark to 3-0. Cannida of Philadelphia drops to 2-1.

Vincent Floyd used two 1st round knockdowns to catapult himself to a four-round unanimous decision over Ricky Nuno in a welterweight clash.

Nuno made a great effort after the 1st round, but he dug himself too far of a hole to catch Floyd.

Floyd of Philadelphia is 4-5-1. Nuno of Bethlehem is 2-2.

+++

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti is making a habit out of handing fighters their first professional loss.

Cabrera Mioletti improved his record to a perfect 14-0 after defeating Headley Scott in the main event of Battle at the Boat 118 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.

Scott came into the 10-round super featherweight contest 11-0 with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.

It was Cabrera Mioletti, however, who landed the harder shots, leading to the TKO victory in the seventh round.

After opening a large cut above Scott’s right eye in the sixth round, Cabrera Mioletti hammered his opponent throughout the seventh, leading to Scott’s corner throwing in the towel 2 minutes, 27 seconds into the round.

Cabrera Mioletti has defeated three previously undefeated fighters in his last four fights.

In addition to Scott, Cabrera Mioletti has victories in 2018 over Elijah Pierce (8-0) and Ray Lampkin, Jr. (11-0).

In the semi-main event, Marco Cardenas looked extremely impressive defeating Jorge Linares by fourth round TKO (1:12) in a 138-pound bout.

Battle at the Boat 118 was brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 118 Card

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

10 Round Main Event – Super Featherweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti d. Headley Scott, TKO (4th round, 2:27)

5 Round Bouts

138 pounds: Marco Cardenas d. Jorge Linares, TKO (4th round, 1:12)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

128 pounds: Juan Gomez d. Carlos Hernandez, split decision (39-37, 39-37, 36-40)

144 pounds: Niko McFarland d. Kevin Davila, unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)

127 pounds: Gilbert Duran d. Luis Gomez, KO (1st round, 2:48)

170 pounds: Juan Jackson d. Roman Avetisyan, unanimous decision (39-36, 39-37, 40-35)