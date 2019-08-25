Results: Wilfredo Mendez Is The New WBO Champ At 105 Pounds

Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez became the new WBO champion at 105 pounds and ended the world monarch drought on the Island by beating the Filipino Vic Salute by unanimous decision at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in another edition of the series “Casino Metro Boxing Nights”, presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.





Bimbito Méndez (14-1, 5 kos), is also the third Puerto Rican to be crowned at 105 pounds worldwide (the others were Alex “El Nene” Sánchez and Iván “Iron Boy” Calderón) by the WBO.

The Puerto Rican used a good boxing for the 12 rounds to frustrate an aggressive Salute (19-4, 10 kos), who made his second title defense. The oriental knocked down Mendez with a left hook, but without serious consequences in round five. After the 12 rounds, the judges handed out cards of 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 for Méndez.

“This is a dream come true; after all this we work and now I am a world champion, the only one that has Puerto Rico in men’s right now,” said Méndez, 22, after his victory. “We follow all the time the fight plan we worked on and we were able to take the victory against a good opponent like Saludar.”





In other results, Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres (17-0, 12 kos) scored his sixth straight win by KO by finishing off Mexican Miguel Zamudio (43-14-1, 27 kos) in the third round. Torres, #6 ranked of the WBO at 140 pounds, sent Zamudio to the canvas once in the first round, another in the second and another in the third before the end by TKO at 2:52.

Meanwhile, Nestor Bravo (17-0, 12 kos) defeated Argentina’s Cristian Miño (19-4, 17 kos) by KO at 1:59 of the second round when he knocked him down for the final count. In addition, Luis Midyael Sánchez (8-0, 7 kos) beat Carlos García (15-21-1, 12 kos) by unanimous decision when the judges voted 59-54, 57-56 and 57-56; Pedro Márquez (11-1, 7 kos) defeated Mexican Angel Monrreal (12-12-2, 4 kos) by TKO at: 55 of the second round after sending him to the canvas and the referee stopped the fight.

Meanwhile, Angel Aponte (5-0, 2 kos) won by TKO in the second round against Luis Enrique Rivera (2-7, 2 kos) after knocking him down twice in the first round and the fight ended at: 01 of round two; Frebyan González (1-0, 1 kos) won by KO over Merchisede Rivera (0-4) after sending him to the canvas twice, finishing the action at 1:02 of the first round.