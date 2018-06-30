Results: Vladyslav Sirenko destroys Knife Didier

The Mistico Equestrian Center in Paarl, South Africa, about sixty kilometres from Cape Town, set the scene for two World Boxing Federation (WBF) championship fights on Friday night, June 28, promoted by Kalakoda Promotions and televised live by Kwesé Sports.





Billed as “Seek & Destroy”, the evenings main event had heavyweight-punchers Knife Didier and Vladyslav Sirenko, from D.R. Congo and Ukraine respectively but both fighting out of South Africa, square off for the vacant WBF International Heavyweight title.

Seek and destroy is exactly what 23-year-old former amateur-standout Sirenko did, taking his record to 8-0 (7) in devastating fashion by completely obliterating the normally teak-tough Didier only 57 seconds into the first round.

Having gone ten tough rounds with WBF All Africa champion Elvis Moyo last time out, no-one imagined Didier, now 6-4 (5), getting dispatched this quickly, and Sirenko very much looks like the real deal. All his stoppages have come in the very first round!

The co-featured attraction saw WBF All Africa Welterweight Champion Antonio Mayala barely retain his title with a three-way split draw against the very capable, and unbeaten, Benoit “Super Rico” Makangila Vela from D.R. Congo.





It was a very close fight overall, with the slicker Makangila Vela taking control of the first half of the fight, and Mayala coming on strong to even things out in the second half. In all fairness an argument could be made for both men, which the scores reflected accurately.

Judge Eddie Marshal scored the fight 96-94 for the defending champion, while Judge Elroy Marshall disagreed with his father and saw it the other way around, 96-94 for Makangila Vela. Judge Darryl Ribbink had it all even at 95-95.

Born in Angola but based in Cape Town, Mayala´s record now stand at 9-3-1 (6). Makangila Vela, fighting outside his home-town of Kinshasa for the first time, goes to 14-0-2 (7) and could have a very bright future if given the right opportunities.