RESULTS: Tyrone James defeats Dennis Knifechief

Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” has been a staple in the New York boxing scene since its inception in 2011. Eight years later, the acclaimed fight series is continuing to thrive, proven by last night’s electric atmosphere, and thrilling fights.





In the main event, TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (Elmont, NY now 11-0 8KO’s) brought the fight to the Oklahoma native, DENNIS “THE PAWNEE EXPRESS” KNIFECHIEF (Shawnee, OK now 12-11-1 5KO’s) in the scheduled 8-round super welterweight bout. James wasted no time in taking control of the fought, as just five punches into the first round, he dropped Knifechief with a three-punch combination. To Knifechief’s credit, he got off the canvas, and continued to fight. However, the next four rounds would be more of the same, as James lived up to his promise of showing flash, speed and power. Finally, 28 seconds into the fifth round, referee Tony Chiarantano had seen enough and stopped the action.

James had this to say about his first main event victory, “It was a great fight. The opponent [Knifechief] was tough as nails. I’m happy I was able to get rounds in and I hope I made the crowd proud with my 5th KO in the row. ”

In the co-feature bout, Dominican Republic rising star, and #24 world rated bantamweight, JUNIOR “BOMBITA” ALMONTE (Dominican Republic, now 13-0 9KO’s) defended his WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight title against amateur standout, ERNESTO GARZA III (Saginaw, MI now 10-3 6KO’s). If you missed this fight, we highly suggest you catch up by watching it, HERE. This fight had fight of the year excitement, written all over it and it lived up to expectations. Almonte and Garza traded absolute bombs for eight straight rounds. Both men were sharp and in excellent condition, and took turns demonstrating their power and speed. Almonte scored a knockdown in the 4th round, but Garza, would not allow it to faze him, jumping right back into the action-packed fight. Both fighters left every ounce of themselves in the ring. After the eight heated and crowd-pleasing rounds, the undefeated Almonte retained his title, winning a unanimous decision. (78-73 (x2), 77-74)





Almonte had this to say about his US debut, “I knew it was going to be a tough. Mexicans are warriors, plus I had never fought a southpaw before. I’m just glad that I was able to showcase my skill in the USA. People are going to remember the name ‘Bombita’ for a long time”

If you thought that you were in a soccer stadium, during the ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (Bellport, NY now 4-0 1KO) vs DEO KIZITO (Silver Springs, MD by way of Uganda, now 3-4 2KO’s), we understand why. Chants, songs and cheers broke out from the masses at The Paramount, rooting on Long Island favorite, and New York Golden Glove champion, Alex Vargas. Vargas displayed great speed in his combinations throughout the four-round fight and Kizito exhibited a great ability to give and take. At the end of the four rounds, Vargas earned the unanimous decision victory. (40-36 (x3))

Alex Vargas said this about his fourth consecutive win, “It felt great to be back in the ring again after 7 months. It was exciting to be fighting in my hometown of Long Island and getting a win”





In the opening bout of the evening, New York Police Department (32nd Precinct) officer, EMMAUNEL ETIENNE (Uniondale, NY now 1-0 1KO) took on CHARLES JOHNSON (Upper Marlboro, MD now 1-4 1KO) in his pro-debut over a four-round cruiserweight bout. Etienne controlled the action for much of the fight showing impressive speed and movement for a Cruiserweight. Attacking both the head and body, Etienne left Johnson on unsteady legs more than one time during the fight. In the third-round, Etienne closed in on Johnson, bearing down with flush body to head combinations, causing the referee to stop the action, 35 seconds into the third round, earning the TKO victory in his pro-debut.

Emmanuel said this about his epic night, “It was a surreal experience, jumping on the ropes after the win is something you see in the movies are in your dream but to actually experience it is crazy. Your hard work will pay off”

Star Boxing, CEO JOE DEGUARDIA said this about last night’s fights, “What a thrilling night of fights at The Paramount. This fight series has truly brought fight fans some of the best fights and fighters in New York, and last night, Junior Almonte and Ernesto Garza may have brought the fight of the year. Tyrone James once again showed his skill, and why he is on the path to becoming the newest bright star of the Paramount. Be sure to get your tickets now for our next Paramount event (November 23) ”