Results: Tyrone Brunson beats Kermit Cintron

In a fight that exceeded it’s high expectations, Tyrone Brunson came back from two 4th round knockdowns to come back in the very next round to send former two-time world champion Kermit Cintron to the canvas three times, and win the Pennsylvania State Junior Middleweight title via 5th round stoppage at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

(Photo credit: Daryl Cobb)

The spectacular card was promoted by King's Promotions.





“This was a tremendous fight, and all-around great card. Some fight’s and cards don’t live up to the expectations, but the main was one of the great fights of this year. I am proud of all the fighters who competed tonight, as they all brought their best, and it showed in quality of the fights,”said King’s Promotions CEO, Marshall Kauffman.

The fight was nip and tuck for the first three-plus rounds, as Cintron looked very sharp early as he landed some hard right hands in the opening frame. Brunson came back and had a strong round two. The fight was fought on event terms until round four, when Cintron

dropped Brunson with a perfectly timed left hand. Later in the round, Brunson went down from an accumulation of punches on the ropes, and as the fourth round was finished, Brunson seemed just about done as well.

Brunson miraculously came back in round five and turned the tables on the former champ, as he landed a beautiful left that sent Cintron to the canvas. Cintron, was hurt and the prodigious puncher, Brunson was ready to finish off Cintron. Cintron never regained his legs and was sent to the canvas two more times, and referee Shawn Clark waved off the bout at 1:21.

Brunson is now 25-6-2 with 23 knockouts. Cintron of Reading, PA falls to 39-6-3.





In the co-Feature, Victor Vazquez won a six-round unanimous decision over Anthony Burgin in a super lightweight bout.

Vazquez dropped Burgin in round two from body, and he took the hotly contested battle by scores of 58-55 twice and 57-56. Vazquez of Yonkers, NY is now 8-3. Burgin of Philadelphia is now 10-4.

Steven Ortiz registered two knockdowns en-route to a thrilling six-round unanimous decision over Tyrome Jones in a battle of previously undefeated lightweights.

Ortiz scored knockdowns in rounds three and four in a bout where both guys landed some effective blows.

Ortiz of Philadelphia won by scores of 59-53 twice and 57-56 to remain perfect at 7-0. Jones of South Bend, IN is now 4-1.

Jerome Conquest won a six-round decision over Jae Ho Kim in a lightweight bout.

Conquest was dropped with a left hook at the end of round three, but he controlled the action, and won by scores of 59-55, 58-55, and 57-56, and is now 8-2. Kim of Philadelphia via South Korea is now 6-4-1.

Brandon Robinson dominated and took out Rafael Valencia at 2:48 of round two of their scheduled four round super middleweight bout.

Robinson landed a hard right that sent Valencia to the canvas. Valencia got up, but deemed unable to continue at 2:48.

Robinson of Philadelphia is 4-1 with three knockouts. Valencia of Medford, OR is 3-8-1.

Gregory Clark won a six-round unanimous decision over Daryl Bunting in a super middleweight bout.

Clark of Washington, DC won by scores of 59-55 twice and 58-56, and is now 3-1-1. Bunting of Asbury Park, NJ is 3-2-2.

Marcus Bates remained undefeated by winning a six-round unanimous decision over Roberto Pucheta in a bantamweight bout.

Bates of Washington, DC won by scores of 59-54, and 58-55 twice and is now 7-0-1. Pucheta of Jalisco, MX is 10-12-1.

In a battle of undefeated heavyweights, Colby Madison and Joel Caudle battled to a majority draw.

Caudle took a card at 58-56, while two cards were even at 57-57.

Madison of Baltimore, MD is 4-0-1. Caudle of Raleigh, NC is 7-0-1.

Chaise Nelson won a four-round unanimous over Jordan Peters in a super bantamweight bout.

Nelson of Mansfield, OH won by scores of 39-37 on all cards and is now 6-1. Peters of Washington, DC is 2-1-1.

