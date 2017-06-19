Results: Tony Luis beats Cam O’Connell

Tony “Lightning” Luis led a sweep of Liveco boxers on Saturday by dominating a resilient “Irish” Cam O’Connell and collecting the vacant NABA lightweight championship at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Ontario, Canada.

Luis (24-3, 8KOs) picked apart and bloodied the previously undefeated O’Connell (15-1-1, 10KOs) in 10 rounds with a unanimous decision. The judges scored it 100-90, 98-92, 98-82 in front of Luis’ home crowd in his second pro fight in Cornwall.

“I would have liked the KO, but his head-butting and holding troubled me more than I anticipated on the inside,” Luis said. “My outside game worked great. My jab was on point and everything else was coming off that. My speed and jab dictated the fight.”





Celebrating in front his partisan base afterward–many sporting blue and gold “Tony Luis” T-shirts–he acknowledged his Cornwall roots. “Not many fighters get the chance to raise a belt in their hometown. Without you guys none of this is possible.”

This was the second night of boxing presented in Cornwall by Liveco Boxing. The first night, in April, saw Luis retire Noe Nuñez (17-4-1, 13KOs). Saturday’s win sets up Luis for a possible shot at a world ranking and a world title bout. He’s actively asking for a match with current WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares. “He has a voluntary defense coming up and I volunteer myself,” Luis offered.

In the evening’s co-main event, current Canadian light heavyweight champion Tim Cronin (9-1-1, 2KOs) edged past Louisbert Altidor (5-1-0, 1KO) in a demonstrably unfavorable split decision. In another all-Canadian matchup, Cronin and Altidor battled through 8 rounds of the non-title fight with Cronin clenching for much of the bout to counter the more aggressive Altidor who seemed more active but not enough to sway the judges.

In earlier action, Albany, New York’s Will Madera (10-0, 5KOs) dismantled another impressive opponent by dropping Rolando Mendivil (10-4) with an explosive knockout. Madera worked Mendivil high and low early. He finally crumpled the overmatched boxer in the fourth round with a withering left hook to keep his record perfect and present a win for his son who was born on Fathers Day.





Adding to the evening’s electric atmosphere, local favorite and Akwesasne native, Ronnie “Rocket” Robidoux took the fight early to Argentinian Ivan Banach with a heavy dose of jabs and body shots. Robidoux dominated early and outlasted Banach (4-2) in four rounds with judges scoring 40-36 on all cards. Banach proved formidable and grinding, but Robidoux, on the strength of a supportive crowd, earned his second win in Cornwall and raised his record to a

perfect 4-0 with 2 knockouts.

Earlier, Mississauga’s Michael Brandon (6-0, 3KOs) also stayed perfect by dropping Rene Fernandez (6-11, 3KOs) in the second round. He staggered Fernandez early and then used a crushing right to put Fernandez on the canvas for good.

Opening the evening’s card was Californian Daniel “El Pantera” Andujo who is amassing a following of loyal Cornwall fans. Andujo captured the crowd’s favor in April with a blistering performance and a decision win. He added to his fan base on Saturday by opening the evening with a third-round knockout of Ramon Parra (2-2-1, 1KO) with a body shot that decked his opponent for good.

Liveco Boxing CEO Ron Sanderson said, “Liveco is excited to raise our first belt, fittingly in Cornwall, with Tony Luis and his team. All of our boxers made us proud Saturday. From the first bout to the last, it was non-stop drama and the crowd made it a special evening.”