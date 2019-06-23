RESULTS: Dina Thorslund Dominates Adams To Defend WBO World Title

THORSLUND DOMINATES ADAMS TO DEFEND WBO WORLD TITLE – Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) defended her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title with a dominant display against mandatory challenger April Adams (11-2-1, 4 KOs) last night at the Forum Horsens in Denmark.





The Danish champion showed her class, winning every round on all three of the judges’ scorecards. She also showed her compassion by sparing a visibly stunned Adams in the final seconds of the tenth round, stepping back with smile and allowing the Australian challenger to finish the fight on her feet.

“I feel like I was in control for the whole fight,” said Thorslund following her second successive World title defence. “There wasn’t one second where I felt in doubt. It was a hard physical battle. April is a tough girl. She came here to win. I feel good and I’m very happy to have defended my belt in such a good fight.”

After the bout, Thorslund and her promoter Nisse Sauerland discussed future plans for the Danish star, including a move up in weight with a fight against WBO World Featherweight Champion Heather Hardy topping their wish list.





“That was a fantastic performance from Dina,” said Sauerland. “She showed tonight why she is one of the most exciting female fighters in the world. There are a lot of big opportunities for her now including a move up to featherweight and a fight with Heather Hardy. That would be huge in Denmark or America.”

“I want to be the best and that involves moving up in weight and collecting more titles,” said Thorslund. “I am ready to face anyone and that includes Hardy.”