RESULTS: Simone DaSilva stuns Ikram Kerwat

by Manny “Mitts” Murillo / RJJ Boxing – Last night, nine-time world title challenger Simone Da Silva registered the most significant victory of her pro boxing career, stunningIkram Kerwat in the first female main event ever streamed live on RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass®, at Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona.





Kerwat vs. Da Silva was presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing.

DaSilva, fighting out of Brazil, out-boxed her Tunisian opponent, the Germany-based, Roy Jones, Jr.-trained Kerwat (9-2, 5 KOs), en route to a one-sided 10-round decision (100-90, 99-91, 98-92).

In the co-featured event, rising Las Vegas star Max “The Baby Face Assassin” Ornelas (13-0-1, 5 KOs) kept his unbeaten pro record intact, stopping veteran Mexican super bantamweight Alex “Xhino” Rangel (17-10-4, 4 KOs) in the opening round. The 21-year-old Ornelas, a criminal justice major at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, is the reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) United States bantamweight champion.





Max Ornelas keeps rollin’

In a Special Welterweight Attraction, Tucson’s Alfonso Olvera (11-5-3, 4 KOs) and San Antonio’s Carlos “Silk” Villa (14-3-2, 6 KOs) battled to a six-round split draw.

A middleweight match between undefeated Arizona prospects, Tucson’s Nicholas Rhoads (5-0-1, 2 KOs) and Eduardo Ayala (4-0-1, 1 KO), ended in a four-round split draw.

Off-FIGHT PASS in the first fight of the night, undefeated Kazakhstan super welterweight Madiyar Asjkeyev (12-0, 6 KOs), fighting out of Oxnard, California, out-classed Maryland’s Cecil McCalla (21-4, 8 KOs) for a 10-round unanimous decision to capture the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super welterweight crown.

In a battle of Tucson middleweights, Jose “Raging Bull” Pena (3-1, 1 KO) won a four-round unanimous decision over Arturo Resendiz (2-1, 2 KOs).

Below are the official results:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – FEMALE SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS

Simone DaSilva (16-12, 6 KOs), Sao Vincente, Sao Paulo, Brazil

WDEC10 (100-90, 99-91, 98-92)

Ikram Kerwat (9-2, 5 KOs), Frankfurt, Germany by way of Tunisia

CO-FEATURE – SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS

Max Ornelas (13-0-1, 5 KOs), Las Vegas, NV.

WTKO1 (1:24)

Alex Rangel (17-10-4, 4 KOs), Cuidad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

VACANT NABF SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Madiyar Asjkeyev (12-0, 6 KOs), Oxnard, CA by way of Kazakhstan

WDEC10 (98-92, 98-92, 97-93)

Cecil McCalla (21-4, 8 KOs), Randallstown, MD

(Asjkeyev won NABF super Welterweight title)

SPECIAL WELTERWEIGHT ATTRACTION

Alfonso Olvera (11-5-3, 4 KOs), Tucson, AZ by way of Mexico

D6 (58-56, 57-57, 56-58)

Carlos Villa (14-3-2, 6 KOs), San Antonio, TX

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Nicholas Rhoads (5-0-1, 2 KOs), Tucson, AZ

D4 (39-37, 38-38, 37-39)

Eduardo Ayala (4-0-1 1 KO), 4-0, 1 KO), Phenix, AZ

Jose Pena (3-1, 1 KO), Tucson, AZ

WDEC4 (39-36, 38-37, 38-37)

Arturo Resendiz (2-1, 2 KOs), Tucson, AZ