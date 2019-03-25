RESULTS: Serhii Bohachuk, Ali Akhemdov and Mario Ramos score big wins

Sunday night at the iconic AVALON in Hollywood, CA, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presented another outstanding installment of their acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series in front of a sold-old gathering of Southern California boxing fans passionately cheering on the exciting nine-bout card.





In the main event, fast-rising Ukrainian star Serhii ‘El Flaco” Bohachuk, (13-0, 13 KOs), continued his perfect knockout streak with a stoppage of Los Angeles based veteran Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis, (21-5-2, 9 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round junior middleweight clash. The 23-year-old Bohachuk, trained by the renowned Abel Sanchez, started aggressively from the first bell dropping Pendarvis in the opening stanza and again in the third round. A visibly hurt Pendarvis did not answer the bell for the fourth round.

Co-featured at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ in the super middleweight division, Ali Akhemdov, (14-0, 10 KOs), of Almaty, Kazakhstan, won a dominant eight-round decision over Mike Guy, (9-4-1, 5 KOs) of Sacramento, CA. Also 23-years-old and trained by Abel Sanchez, Akhmedov controlled the action with constant pressure and a consistent body attack against the valiant Guy to earn the victory by scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74.

https://youtu.be/lWkUVnfXr-0?t=1061





In the best fight of the night, Mario “El Matador’ Ramos, (8-0, 7 KOs), of San Diego and Arnulfo ‘Fito’ Becerra, (7-2, 5 KOs), of Mission District, CA had the fans on their feet through their six-round lightweight clash. With constant back and forth exchanges of power shots throughout the bloody battle, both Ramos and Becerra rightfully earned the respect of the crowd at the AVALON and those watching on the international live stream. At the end of the remarkable fight, Ramos was declared the victor by scores of 59-55, 59-55 and 58-56.

Junior lightweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (4-0), of Rialto, CA the son of California referee Ray Corona, won a spirited four-round decision over Guadalupe Arroyo, (3-16), of Huntington Beach, CA. Scores were 40-36 on all three judge’s scorecards for the 19-year-old Corona.

In the welterweight division, Devon ‘The Great’ Lee, of Los Angeles, CA , stayed undefeated raising his record to 7-0 with six knockouts, impressively defeating Daniel Perales, (10-16-2, 5 KOs), of Monterrey, Mexico. All three judge’s scored the fight 50-45 in favor of the dominant Lee.

In a four-round bantamweight bout, George ‘El Phantasma’ Navarro, (5-0-1, 2 KOs), of Apple Valley, CA defeated pro debuting Joseph Cuellar, (0-1), of Tulare, CA in a highly entertaining clash. Scores in the majority decision for Navarro were 39-37 twice and 38-38.

In a flyweight division four-round bout, Christian Robles, (3-0, 1 KO), of Oxnard, CA overcame a knockdown in the opening stanza to defeat Jesus Godinez, (2-3, 1 KO), also of Oxnard, CA by unanimous decision. Scores for the Brian Viloria trained Robles were 38-37 on all three judge’s scorecards.

Timothy ‘Kid Hollywood’ Ortiz, of Simi Valley, CA had a successful pro debut stopping Anthony Torres, (0-4), in the third round of their scheduled four-round super bantamweight bout. Time of the knockout was 1:17 of the round.

Opening the evening, middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov, (11-0, 8 KOs), of Oxnard, CA won an exciting eight-round decision over Puerto Rico’s Luis Hernandez, (16-8, 9 KOs). Scores for the Kazak born Nursultanov were 79-72 on all three judge’s scorecards.

Erick DeLeon and Eric Puente remain undefeated with wins in Costa Mesa

Two highly regarded members of the Split-T Management stable scored wins on Saturday night at The Hanger in Costa Mesa, California.

Junior Lightweight contender Erick DeLeon and lightweight prospect Eric Puente both kept their perfect records intact with wins on the Top Rank Promoted show,

DeLeon remained undefeated by stopping Jose Luis Gallegos in round six of their scheduled eight-round junior lightweight bout.

DeLeon dominated the first four rounds by landing hard body shots that started to break Gallegos down. Gallegos dropped DeLeon in round five with a hard right hand off the ropes. That was short lived as DeLeon regrouped very nicely and started attacking Gallegos and began to hurt him with a flurry of punches that forced the referee to stop the fight at 1:35 of round six.

DeLeon was a three-time (2009-2011) National Golden Gloves champion as well as a Ringside World champion in 2008 and 2008 National Silver Gloves champion.

DeLeon, 131 1/2 lbs of Detroit is now 19-0-1 with 11 knockouts. Gallegos, 131 1/2 lbs of La Barca. MX, and has defeated undefeated fighters before, is 16-6.

Puente, Puente of Vista, California by way of Sinaloa, Mexico won a four-round unanimous decision over Alejandro Lopez.

Puente boxed very well, and raised his record to 2-0 with the unanimous decision by scores of 40-36 twice, and 39-37.

Puente won the 2016 National Youth Open Championship, and was a member of Team USA. Puente was a favorite to be a member of the 2020 United States Olympic Team.

DeLeon and Puente and promoted by Top Rank.