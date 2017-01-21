Results: Roman stops Lopez

In a battle of highly ranked contenders, Danny Roman (21-2-1, 8 KOs) thoroughly dismantled Adam Lopez (16-1-1, 8 KOs) by ninth round TKO to earn a much deserved world title fight against WBA super bantamweight champion Nehomar Cermeno.

Roman, who made his premium network television debut on the acclaimed SHOWTIME series ShoBox: The New Generation, gave Lopez fits right from the start. He worked off a precise jab that set up a power attack that featured left hooks and uppercuts.





In the fourth, Roman connected with a left hook that floored Lopez, causing blood to gush from his nose. A left uppercut moments later downed Lopez for the second time. He would beat the count, but was badly hurt and was nearly finished by the over powering Roman.

“I thought I was going to knock him out in the fourth,” said Roman, who is promoted by Southern California-based Thompson Boxing Promotions. “I ran out of time. He was saved by the bell.”

Nevertheless, Roman, who is from Los Angeles, was not to be denied in the most high profile fight of his young career. The SHO Stats tell the story. The quick-handed Roman put a real hurt on Lopez by connecting on 54% of his power punches and 39% overall. After nine brutal rounds, Lopez’s trainer called the fight.

“Roman fought a very disciplined and calculated fight,” said Raul Marquez, expert analyst for Showtime. “He broke him down round by round. He took care of business. He gave Adam Lopez a beat down and now he’s in line to fight world champion Nehomar Cermeno.

“He took his time. He didn’t rush being that it was his first fight on TV. It was an eliminator. You thought he would be rushing into things. He boxed very well. Every round was a beat down.”

“He was absolutely dominant,” said Steve Farhood, longtime boxing analyst at Showtime.

Roman, 26, has now won 14 straight and is staring at a world title opportunity.

“I’m thrilled to get this win,” said Roman, who came in as the WBA No. 4, while Lopez was No. 3. “I did what I told everyone I was going to do. But I can’t relax now. It’s time to prepare for Nehomar Cermeno.”

“Danny proved to the boxing world that his time has arrived,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “We’ve been watching him develop into a top flight fighter and today he showed what he’s capable of. He’s going to be a world champion.”