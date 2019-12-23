RESULTS: Robert Duran Jr Reigns Supreme on UK Debut

Robert Duran Jr., son of legendary four division World Champion Roberto Duran, made a successful UK debut on Saturday night, when he fought Nicaragua’s Juan Carlos Santana on the former WBO and IBF Intercontinental Champion Dr Mark Prince OBE’s ‘Jabbing Not Stabbing’ Charity event, to raise funds for the Kiyan Prince Foundation (KPF) www.thekpf.com at the London Irish Centre in Camden, London.





Florida, USA based Duran Jr, whose record stood at 3-1-0 prior to his UK trip, joined stars from Professional boxing such as WIBA World Champion and WBC Muay Thai World Champion Denise Castle, British and WBO European Champion Bradley Skeete, WBF International & European Champion Tommy Jacobs and former WBC International Champion Herol Graham and also from Football such as Harry Redknapp and Peter Peter Odemwingie in their support of the Kiyan Prince Foundation (KPF).

Duran Jr. had to be on top form as Santana pulled out all the stops to try and prevent the Floridian securing his maiden UK victory, Duran Jr. though had bought his ‘A game’ and was more than happy to go to war with the tough Nicaraguan and after four scintillating all action rounds it was Duran Jr that Referee Adrian Thorne deemed victorious by a 40-37 points margin.

Earlier today Duran Jr said.





“I want to start of by saying that I am very grateful for attending and being part of such a special event, The Kiyan Prince Foundation’s ‘Jabbing Not Stabbing’ that took place last Saturday in London this past Saturday in remembrance of young Kiyan Prince.

“Thank you so much Dr Mark Prince and Mr Gianluca Di Caro for adding me as the headliner of the evening of the fights. Such a special night to showcase my skill and to steer the young youth away from street violence and creating a way out through boxing.

“Much love and appreciation to Dr Prince and Mr Di Caro for the opportunity, I love London and the people returned the love.





“Hope to be back soon and see all my new friends and fans once more. Thank you London!”

About The Kiyan Prince Foundation:

The Kiyan Prince Foundation was established in 2008 in memory of Kiyan Prince, Dr Prince’s fifteen-year-old son and a talented footballer who was stabbed in the heart, whilst trying to break up a fight, outside his school gates. This devastating tragedy marked the beginning of a journey which has not only transformed Dr Prince’s life but also equipped him with the knowledge and skills to support families and help prevent similar cases. In this process, he has had to defeat two of life’s toughest challenges – anger and revenge, find the strength to forgive and the commitment to substitute anger with positive life skills.