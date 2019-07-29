RESULTS: Richard Medina and Hector Coronado Remain Undefeated, Bam Rodriguez Stops Torrijos

This past Saturday at a sold-out Floresville Event Center in Floresville, TX, Prince Ranch Boxing’s Richard Medina (6-0-1, 5 KOs) and Hector Coronado (3-0, 2 KOs), who are both promoted by TMB & PRB Entertainment, remained undefeated.





(Photos by Roberto Elizondo)

After winning the first three rounds of his scheduled four round featherweight bout, Medina’s opponent Miguel Moreno (0-2), and his corner, threw in the towel at the beginning of round four. Medina was landing some vicious body blows before the fight was stopped.

“It felt good to be fighting in front of a lot family and friends,” said 18-year old Medina, who resides in nearby San Antonio. “I was breaking him down with body shots and his corner decided to throw in the towel. 2019 has been a great so far and I’m looking to close out the year with a few more fights. I have a lot to learn, but everything is moving in the right directions. I’m very grateful to the team around me. Everyone is doing a fantastic job.”



Hector Coronado defeats Adam Ealoms

Welterweight Hector Coronado went the distance for the first time in his career, winning a unanimous decision against veteran Adam Ealoms (3-18-3, 1 KO). Coronado cruised to an easy win using his superior footwork and boxing skills. Scorecards read 40-36 across the board.

“I got some good rounds in with a tough opponent,” said Coronado who trekked up from his hometown of Del Rico, Texas. “This is just the beginning of my career and I see myself getting better with each fight. I’m gaining valuable experience every time I step in the ring and at some point, I’ll be in a big step up fight. I’m just going to take it one day at a time.” “Medina and Coronado came out victorious and that’s exactly what I expected.” said Manager Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Both of these fine young men have bright futures in the sport of boxing, and I will be getting them back in the ring very soon.” “Medina and Coronado showed their spectacular talent to those in attendance this weekend,” said promoter Rick Morones Jr. of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “The turnout for this event was unbelievable and I’m happy to say we broke the record for attendance at the Floresville Event Center. The fans were amazing, and I want to thank the city officials of Floresville for all their support.” “The Floresville Event Center was jam packed with great boxing fans and everyone got to see the true talents of Medina and Coronado, who I believe will be something special in boxing.” said TMB & PRB promoter Alex Draghici.

In the ten-round light flyweight main event, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) defeated Cesar Garcia Torrijos (11-1, 4 KOs) by third round TKO. Rodriguez dropped Torrijos three times before the referee stopped the bout.

Other Results:

Gregory Morales (9-0, 5 KOs) defeated Abrahan Flores (3-1, 2 KOs)

Dagoberto Nevarez (7-0, 3 KOs) defeated Warren Stewart (0-10)

Robert Rodriguez (5-0, 2 KOs) defeated Miguel Rebullosa (4-8, 2 KOs)

Robert Garcia (3-0, 3 KOs) defeated Marco Castro (2-1, 1 KO)

Corey Barlow (3-4, 2 KOs) defeated Tyrrell Herndon (12-4, 8 KOs)

Cristina Ruiz (9-9, 3 KOs) defeated Brittany Ordonez (2-3-1, 1 KO)