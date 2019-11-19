RESULTS: Richard Medina and Hector Coronado both win

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated blue-chip prospects picked up big wins over the weekend as featherweight Richard Medina (5-0, 4 KO), and welterweight Hector Coronado (3-0, 2 KOs), both saw their hands raised on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the San Antonio Event Center.





The 19-year old Medina, who is a native of San Antonio, TX, picked up a first-round knockout over Guadalupe Perez (2-23) of Garland, TX, in a scheduled six-round bout.

“This was the type of performance I was looking for and I feel I made at statement” said Medina. “My promoter TMB & PRB Entertainment have been keeping me busy. Rick Morones and Alex Draghici are doing a fantastic job getting me fights. I appreciate everyone on my team for all their hard work, including my manager Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. I feel unstoppable.”

Coronado, who resides in Del Rio, TX, scored a first round knockout as well.





“I am continuing to improve and I’m getting better with each fight,” said Coronado “I’m staying busy which is very important for my development. I got the KO and I’m looking forward to my next fight. I want to thank my team for constantly putting me in such good positions in my professional boxing career.”

“Both Medina and Coronado have the talent to get big opportunities in the future” said Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing, who manages both fighters. “They have everything you look for in prospects, good work ethic, solid fundamentals as well as respectful.”

“Both fighters have worked very hard and have been putting on entertaining performances” said Rick Morones, of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Medina and Coronado are exciting fighters who are developing a following in the area and it will only continue to grow with performances like these.”





“With each show we promote the crowds are getting bigger and bigger,” said Alex Draghici, of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Both fighters leave everything in the ring, and the fans can tell. I can’t say how grateful we are of their performances.”