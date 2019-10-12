RESULTS: Paddy Donovan Makes Big Statement on Pro Debut

Former world silver medallist and 13 times Irish amateur champion Paddy ‘The Real’ Donovan made an emphatic statement on his pro debut at the Ulster Hall, Belfast on Friday evening.





Donovan confidently started round one of the paid ranks using an effective right jab to find his range and walk down his Mexican opponent Arturo Lopez. When the opportunity came the rangy Irish southpaw unleashed a devastating left hand sending the Mexican visitor stumbling to the canvas and being counted out by the referee at an official time of 1.16 in round one.

The affable 20 year old raised his arm and smiled broadly as the crowd erupted and applauded the clinical knockout of the young star in the making.

Donovan is managed and trained by the popular former WBO world middleweight champion, Andy Lee from Limerick, Ireland and promoted by the premier United States promotional company Top Rank.





Donovan elated with his win, spoke to the media at the ring apron ‘I am delighted to win my pro debut with a good performance, I had a good camp with Andy and I am learning every day in the gym.’

‘This is the first step in a long journey and apprenticeship to learn my craft and become a world champion by the grace of God someday’.

‘ I am very honoured to be a Top Rank fighter, Bob Arum and his team have a 50 year track record of building fighters and mapping out a career path from a fighter’s pro debut to being a world champion, I am looking forward to that journey with them.’





Andy Lee in his new role as manager and trainer was very pleased with his fighter’s performance, ‘ Paddy is a real talent and has the potential to go all the way, he can box and he can bang, his knockout was punch perfect. He is young and hungry to learn and develop his skills and that makes my job easier.’

Paddy Donovan’s next outing will be in Glasgow, Scotland on 16 November.