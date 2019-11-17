RESULTS: Pablo Cesar Cano Pummels Ortiz In Two Rounds

RICARDO SANDOVAL DEFEATS GILBERTO GONZALEZ VIA FIFTH-ROUND STOPPAGE





SATURDAY, NOV. 16 AT THE PLAZA DE TOROS SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE IN GUANAJUATO, MEXICO AND LIVE ON FACEBOOK WATCH

Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (33-7-1, 23 KOs) of Tlalnepantla, Mexico survived a vicious first-round knockdown en route to defending his WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title via second-round knockout against Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-5-2, 26 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at The Plaza De Toros San Miguel De Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico. The bout was stopped at 2:55 of the just-mentioned round. The card was streamed globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

“I want to thank Golden Boy, my training team and all of the people here,” said Pablo Cesar Cano. “I’m happy that I was able to demonstrate my skills tonight. I trained very well. Ortiz was a great opponent. We were aware of how strong he was and how much power he had in his shots. He caught me early, but because of my conditioning I was able to recover well and go for the knockout.”





“I came very well prepared,” said Roberto Ortiz. “I prepared knowing full well that Cano is very strong. I have known him for a long time, and I know how powerful he is. I was able to connect on him early in the fight, but his strong will allowed him to come back and stop me.”

In the co-main event, Ricardo Sandoval (17-1, 12 KOs) of Sinaloa de Leyva, Mexico scored a fifth-round stoppage victory against Gilberto Gonzalez (15-3-1, 12 KOs) of Caracas Venezuela in a scheduled 10-round flyweight fight.

Sulem Urbina (11-0, 2 KOs) of Hermosillo, Mexico delivered a vicious beatdown on Luz Martinez (6-3, 3 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico. The punishment eventually forced Martinez to retire after round three of the scheduled six-round super flyweight clash.





The Golden Boy Fight Night broadcast initiated with 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Hasanboy Dusmatov (1-0, 1 KO) of Andijan, Uzbekistan making his professional debut with a second-round, body shot knockout against Jesus Cervantes (9-8, 5 KOs) of Guasave, Mexico. The bout was initially slated for six rounds in the super flyweight division.

Cano vs. Ortiz was a 10-round fight for the WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event was sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The event took place Saturday, Nov 16 at The Plaza De Toros San Miguel De Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico. The fights were streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.