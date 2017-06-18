Results: Nico Hernandez defeats Jose Rodriguez

Wichita hero and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, Nico Hernandez, dominated Jose “Mexican Diablo” Rodriguez in last night’s “KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire” main event, which aired on CBS Sports Network live from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.

Nico Hernandez (R) battered Jose Rodriguez in a one-sided contest

The 21-year-old Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs) came out fast, rapidly firing combinations that consistently landed to his opponent’s head and body. Hernandez was as electric in the ring as the sky outside, battering the over-matched Rodriguez, finally dropping him midway through the second round.

The extremely sharp Hernandez floored Rodriguez again in the third with a right-left combination but the tough Mexican rose again. The onslaught continued briefly as the Olympian pounded Rodriguez (2-1, 2 KOs), knocking him down for the third time and final time as referee Kevin Champion counted him out at 2:38.

“I came out with a victory, it can’t get better than that,” Hernandez said after the fight. “I put him down a few times. I was happy with my performance. I was trying to get out of her to celebrate with my family and friends.





“I didn’t expect him to keep coming, getting up and still coming forward. I’ll talk to my promoter and coaches and see what’s next.”

Nico Hernandez celebrated his triumph at home in front of family and friends

Local favorite Noel Esqueda (7-3-2, 5 KOs), of Wichita, was unable to handle Mexican junior middleweight Limberth “El Gallito” Ponce (13-3, 9 KOs), fighting out of Quad Cities (IL), in the co-featured event The two fighters fought mostly on the inside as Ponce effectively landed overhand rights on his way to a six-round unanimous decision,

Kansas featherweight rivals Eric Vargas (3-0, 1 KO), of Garden City, and Winfield’s pro-debuting Humberto “Tito” Tellez (0-1) had fans screaming from start to finish in an entertaining match. The stronger Vargas outworked the game Tellez through most of their action-packed fight to earn a hard-fought win by four-round majority decision.

In the television opener, pro-debuting Kansas super middleweights Eddie Chavez (0-1), of Wichita, and Garden City’s Luis Fernando Juanez Jasso (1-0, 1 KO) went toe-to-toe from the opening bell until there was one minute left in the opening round, when Jasso suddenly dropped Chavez with a punishing right. Chavez beat the count but he was hurting. Jasso trapped Chavez on the ropes and unloaded seven unanswered punch until Chavez took a knee and referee Champion immediately stepped in to stop the fight.

Pro-debuting Brian Clements (0-0-1), fighting out of Topeka (KS), and Garden City veteran Bryant Montalvo (1-9-1) fought to a four-round draw in a back-and-forth contest.

Winfield (KS) light heavyweight “The Prince” Juan Hollingsworth (1-0-1, 1 KO) and pro-debuting Matt Dixon (0-0-1), of Tulsa (OK), fought to an entertaining four-round split draw in the opening bout of the evening.

MAIN EVENT — FLYWEIGHTS

Nico Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs), Wichita, KS

WKO3 (2:38)

Jose Rodriguez (2-1, 2 KOs), Markesan, WI

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Limberth Ponce (13-3, 9 KOs), Rock Island, IL

WDEC6 (60-54, 58-56, 58-56)

Noel Esqueda (7-4-2, 5 KOs), Wichita, KS

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Juan Hollingsworth (1-0-1, 1 KO), Winfield, KS

D4 (39037, 37-39, 38-38)

Matt Dixon (0-0-1, 0 KO), Tulsa, OK.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Luis Fernando Juanez Jasso (1-0, 1 KO), Garden City, KS

WTKO1 (2:26)

Eddie Chavez (0-1, 0 KO), Wichita, KS.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Brian Clements (0-0-1), Topeka, KS

D4

Bryant Montalvo (1-9-1, 1 KO), Garden City, KS.

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Eric Vargas (3-0, 1 KO), Garden City, KS

WDEC4 (40-36, 39-37, 38-38)

Humberto Tellez (0-1), Winfield, KS