RESULTS: Nick Webb Wins Ultimate Boxxer 6 Heavyweight

‘Wild’ Webb Wins Ultimate Boxxer 6 Heavyweight Golden Robe after thrilling showdown in Manchester.





A scintillating evening of entertainment at Ultimate Boxxer 6 saw Nick ‘Wild’ Webb crowned champion in the first ever heavyweight tournament, receiving the Golden Robe and a share of the £50,000 prize money.

Webb, saw off Yorkshire hardman and former soldier, Mark Bennett in a thrilling final bout, with Webb coming out on top on points in front of a sold out and electric crowd in Manchester and live on BT Sport.

The Chertsey star, who is managed by former British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Scott Welch, overcame local lad Chris Healey in the quarter-finals, before seeing off the impressive Danny Whitaker, who stunned almost everyone when he took out the bookies favourite Jonathan Palata in the quarter finals.





Meanwhile Bennett’s route to the final saw him take part in two brutal fights. The quarter-final victory against Scotsman Jay McFarlane came on points before an exhilarating bout with former Huddersfield Giants rugby league player, Josh Sandland. The semi-final clash between the two Yorkshiremen had the crowd on their edge of their seats with the pair trading huge punches throughout the fight.

On the undercard ahead of the final, Florian Marku whipped the crowd up into a frenzy with his unanimous victory over Nathan Bendon, which delighted the strong Albanian contingent and Arsenal and Switzerland football star Granit Xhaka. The bout certainly left the stage set for a pulsating final between the two heavyweights.





Commenting on the victory, Webb said: “It’s been a tough tough year, for me, my family, my fiancé, but this makes it all worthwhile. I’m lost for words. I’ve been through it all – to hell and back but to win the Golden Robe is amazing. It’s just the start for me though. I’m going to enjoy Christmas big time, but watch this space”

Ultimate Boxxer Results:

Final: Webb vs Bennett – Webb

Semi-Final 1: Bennett vs Sandland – Bennet

Semi-Final 2: Webb vs Whitaker – Webb

Quarter Final 1: Bennet vs McFarlan – Bennet

Quarter Final 2: Sandland vs Sokolowski – Sandland

Quarter Final 3: Webb vs Healey – Webb

Quarter Final 4: Whitaker vs Palata – Whitaker