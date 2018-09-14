RESULTS: Nick DeLomba beats Chris Singleton

A flurry of fists and a nonstop onslaught for eight rounds lifted Nick DeLomba to a much-needed win Friday in front of his hometown crowd at Twin River Casino Hotel.





DeLomba (14-2) retained his Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) All America Super Lightweight Title with a 79-73, 79-73, 78-74 unanimous decision win Louisiana’s Chris Singleton (18-6-2) in the main event of CES Boxing’s third installment of the 2018 Twin River Fight Series.

Orginally slated to face Ireland’s Ray Moylette, DeLomba had to switch up the game plan five weeks before the fight when Moylette suffered a hand injury. Without missing a beat, DeLomba established a foolproof strategy and out boxed and outworked Singleton over eight rounds Friday in the first defense of his UBF championship.

DeLomba picked up the pace in the fourth, unloaded on Singleton with combinations and flurries to the body. The seventh round featured more of the same with DeLomba working the angles, catching Singleton with glancing left hooks and uppercuts Singleton never saw coming.

DeLomba hadn’t fought at Twin River since a loss to Jimmy Williams in the 2017 for then then vacant WBC USNBC Welterweight Title. He’s now won three in a row and two in the last three months.





Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Anthony Marsella Jr. (10-0) of Providence kept his perfect record intact in the co-feature, outclassing Maine’s Brandon Berry (13-4-2) and cruising to a 60-53 unanimous decision win on all three scorecards.

Coming off a hard-earned win in May, Marsella Jr. looked as sharp as ever Friday, dropping Berry in the closing seconds of the second round and continuing to apply the pressure over the remainder of the fight. Berry took everything and kept moving, but couldn’t match Marsella’s footwork or hand speed.

Facing his toughest test to date, Pawtucket, R.I., featherweight Ricky Delossantos (6-0) won in dominant fashion, cruising past Jersey City’s Jose Ortiz, 60-54, on all three scorecards.

Delossantos looked sharp early, but picked up the pace in the fifth and sixth rounds, especially in the finale when he wobbled Ortiz with an overhand right that nearly sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. Delossantos poured it on over the final two minutes to seal the win, his third win of 2018 and sixth since making his professional debut in April of 2017.





The undercard also featured two draws in a pair of wildly entertaining fights. Kris Jacobs (0-0-1) of Fall River, Mass., making his professional debut, fought to a majority draw with Andy Aiello (1-1-1) of Bridgewater, Mass., in the second bout of the night. Judge Frank Lombardi scored it 39-37 in favor of Jacobs, but Peter Hary and Eddie Scuncio scored it 38-38. The always-busy Aiello made his Twin River return four months after scoring an upset win over previously-unbeaten Rhode Islander Nicky DeQuattro.

Making her Twin River debut, female lightweight Shayna Foppiano (1-0-1) of Everett, Mass., fought to a draw against Sarah Click (0-1-1) of Buzzards Bay, Mass., in a back-and-forth battle with several close rounds. Scuncio gave rounds 1, 2 and 4 to Foppiano for a 39-37 score in her favor while Hary awarded Click each of the last three rounds, resulting in a 39-37 verdict. The second round turned out to be the decider as Lombardi awarded it to Foppiano while scoring 3 and 4 for Click, resulting in a 38-38 score on his card.

Victor Reynoso (1-0, 1 KO) of Providence, heavyweightRaphael Akpejiori (1-0, 1 KO) of Miami and super lightweight Nicholas Briggs (1-0, 1 KO) each won their professional debuts by knockout.

Akpejiori, a former two-sport star at the University of Miami, made quick work of Texas native Omar Acosta (1-2), wobbling his opponent with an overhand right before pummeling him with a series of unanswered blows in the corner before the referee stepped in and stopped the bout at the 0:59 mark of the opening round.

Briggs, a two-time amateur champion, also dominated his opponent, fellow pro debut Jacob Wright (0-1) of Decatur, Ala., burying Wright with a body blow at 1:09 of the opening round. Wright made it to his feet, but the referee waved it off before Briggs could inflict more damage.

Reynoso scored his knockout at 1:19 of the second round against Ecuador’s Maurilio Alava (0-1), who also made his professional debut. Alava came out swinging in the opening round, but found himself on the wrong end of a right hand right before the bell that sent him dazed on his way back canvas. Reynoso slowed the pace a bit in the second before unloading with a perfectly-timed overhand right that sent Alava to the canvas for good.

